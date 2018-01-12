Associa Northern California Recognized at Community Associations Institute- North Chapter Annual Awards Gala

PLEASANTON, CA, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California was recognized at the Community Associations Institute- North Chapter annual awards gala held at the Thunder Valley Casino.



The “Winter Wonderland” themed event was a special celebration to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of chapter members over the past year, including recognition of all members receiving a professional designation or certification during 2017.



In addition to the awards presentation, guests enjoyed dinner, dancing and other fun festivities. Associa Northern California’s Geoffrey Browne was also introduced as the 2018 Community Associations Institute North Chapter’s president.



Winners

Portfolio Manager of the Year - David Jerue



Management Company of the Year - Associa Northern California



“Associa Northern California was honored to be a part of this prestigious gala and be recognized for our continued contribution to the community,” stated Sharon Topping, Associa Northern California president. “David is very dedicated to Associa and his clients, and he is extremely deserving of this recognition. I am proud of this incredible team and we look forward to continuing these successes in the New Year.”



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



