Associa Presented the Elite Award: Large Business Overall at Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Symposium and Awards Celebration

0
01/29/2018

Dallas, TX, Jan. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was presented the Elite Award: Large Business Overall by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) at their annual Dallas Fort Worth’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® symposium and awards ceremony.

This award was in addition to being honored as one of Dallas Fort Worth’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2018. Each year, companies in the DFW area are recognized for their exceptional employee relations, motivation strategies, and creation and implementation of employee benefit programs.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious Elite Award from the NABR,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “This recognition speaks directly to our continued efforts toward providing an outstanding employee experience. Our goal is to create and implement employee programs that enhance our company and our employees’ futures, in the DFW market and throughout North America.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley S Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
