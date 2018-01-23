Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas Selected to Manage Five New Communities

Dallas, TX, Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG) has been selected to provide management services to five new communities in the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) area.



The associations are located throughout the Metroplex including Southlake, Trophy Club, Keller, Allen and Waxahachie, Texas. These new communities feature several amenities including tree-top views, walking trails and serene ponds.



“PMG is continuing to expand our community reach with the addition of these new clients,” stated Zan Miller, PMG president. “Our number one priority is to serve our clients and provide them with the best customer service in the business. We strive every day to provide the very best resources to associations, property owners and residents.”



Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas serves the North Texas area with unrivaled HOA management and property management services. PMG’s dedicated community management experience provides the full suite of services every association needs to thrive - from bulletproof financial services to comprehensive maintenance, and more.



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



