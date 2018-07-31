Growth Capital Fuels Leading Mainframe-to-Cloud Modernization Company
Astadia announces a majority investment by Spring Lake Equity Partners.
Also participating in the financing is New Harbour Partners. This new
round of funding will enable Astadia to add capacity and the sales and
marketing firepower necessary to meet expanding market demand.
Astadia offers next-generation services to organizations that want to
move, and upgrade, their legacy application systems to a cloud-based
computing platform. Demand by clients to move these “mission critical”
application software systems leveraging modernization platforms from
Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Micro Focus is increasing at a rapid pace.
Market demand is happening across all commercial segments, as well as in
the Public Sector, at the Federal, State and Local levels.
The economics of Cloud computing offers organizations of all sizes an
opportunity to reduce their annual operating costs by up to 80%, versus
on-premise computer operations. Modern infrastructure gives enterprises
the ability to dynamically scale up or scale down the computing
resources needed to meet requirements at any given time, enabling
greater control and agility. In addition, a Cloud platform offers its
clients an environment for innovation, while enabling large-scale
wireless device access, as a native Cloud service.
Astadia has successfully completed more than 200 Mainframe Modernization
projects, specializing in mainframe-class computers from IBM and UNISYS.
These traditional systems are very costly to operate and maintain, and
lack the flexibility to respond to rapidly changing business conditions.
In addition, finding technical staff to support and extend these
mainframes is becoming more difficult, since new technical workers
coming in to the work force have skills that are focused on Cloud
platforms.
“Enterprises are under increasing pressure to migrate off of these
costly, inflexible computing platforms, while at the same time, the IT
staffs supporting these systems have retired or are nearing retirement,”
said Scott G. Silk, Astadia Chairman and CEO. “The convergence of these
two trends is creating a sense of urgency for clients and a great
opportunity for Astadia, the market leader in this segment.”
“We’re very excited about the success that Astadia has demonstrated in
moving Legacy systems to modern platforms,” said Carmen Scarpa, Managing
Partner at Spring Lake Equity Partners. “Demand for Cloud computing has
accelerated the migration of large mainframe applications to this new
delivery platform, and we are excited to back this experienced team.”
Astadia was represented by counsel Choate Hall & Stewart LLP. Choate
helped Astadia keep this fast-paced transaction on track, enabling the
company to quickly close on the financing so it could pursue immediate
commercial opportunities.
Astadia’s Mainframe to Cloud Reference Architecture Guides
Built on Decades of Experience
Astadia has completed more than 200 modernization projects and has a
proven methodology, best practices and proprietary tools for discovery,
planning, implementation and on-going management and support. The
Mainframe to Cloud Reference Architecture Guides cover the following
topics:
-
Drivers and challenges associated with modernizing mainframe workloads
-
A primer on the specific mainframe architectures
-
Primers on the Microsoft Azure, AWS and Oracle cloud architectures
-
Detailed Reference Architecture diagrams and accompanying narrative
Availability
IBM Mainframe to Azure Reference Architecture
https://cloudgps.astadia.com/ibm-mainframe-to-azure-reference-architecture
Unisys Mainframe to Azure Reference Architecture
https://cloudgps.astadia.com/unisys-to-azure-reference-architecture
IBM Mainframe to AWS Reference Architecture
https://cloudgps.astadia.com/ibm-mainframe-to-aws-reference-architecture
About Astadia
Astadia is a multi-national premier technology consulting firm focused
on maximizing the impact and minimizing the risks of today’s blended
enterprise and cloud IT ecosystem. Clients choose Astadia for our
experience, agility and the results we deliver.
For more information about Astadia, please visit http://www.astadia.com
