Astea International : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call

08/07/2018 | 06:26pm CEST

« View all Press Releases

HORSHAM, PA (August 7, 2018) - Astea International Inc. (OTCQB: ATEA), will host a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 to discuss the company's second quarter 2018 financial results. Zack Bergreen, Chief Executive Officer and Rick Etskovitz, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The conference call can be found under the subheading, 'About Us,' and then 'Investors,' or use the following URL to access the link: http://www.astea.com/en/about-us/investors/page.aspx. To listen to the live call via the Internet, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. To listen to the live call via the telephone, please call 1-866-952-8559. For calls from outside North America, please dial 785-424-1881. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available, via the Internet, two hours after the call.

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

www.astea.com. Service Smart. Enterprise Proven.

© 2018 Astea International Inc. Astea and Astea Alliance are trademarks of Astea International Inc.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Astea International

Rick Etskovitz, Chief Financial Officer

215-682-2500

[email protected]

Disclaimer

Astea International Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 16:25:14 UTC
