Astronaut Scholarship Foundation : Launches “On the Shoulders of Giants” Campaign

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF) launched “On the Shoulders of
Giants,” a $3.2 million, multi-year fundraising campaign. In 2019, the
U.S. Mint will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11
lunar landing mission by producing and selling commemorative coins.
One-fourth of coin surcharges will directly benefit the ASF. This
campaign will be used to match surcharges from the sale of the
“The Moon landing was one of humankind’s greatest achievements, and this
monumental feat wouldn’t have been possible without nearly 10 years of
talent, ambition and courage put forth from giants within the Mercury,
Gemini and Apollo programs,” said Tammy Sudler, ASF president and CEO.
“Their work unleashed a wave of global innovation and inspired
generations to pursue STEM careers. This campaign not only honors their
legacies, but the entire space journey through present day and into the
future. Money raised will fund our prestigious scholarship program and
propel the next era of explorers and innovators.”
“On the Shoulders of Giants” is rooted in a series of exclusive, private
events tied to the commemorative coin and numerous Apollo 11 50th
anniversary celebrations. There are various donor levels ranging from
to become donors but still support the campaign can also make a general
contribution in any desired amount. Official donation packages and
general contributions can be made online.
“This campaign offers something for every space enthusiast to treasure
for years to come,” Sudler said. “At the same time, donors get the
satisfaction of knowing their contributions are benefitting some of the
most intellectually daring undergraduate students who excel in STEM
fields.”
“On the Shoulders of Giants” will finance the Astronaut Scholarship,
which is regarded as the most prestigious and generous STEM-based
financial award of its kind because the scholarship transcends a
monetary gift. Recipients receive life-long networking, professional
development and mentoring opportunities throughout their careers with
astronauts, other scholars and innovative technology leaders throughout
the nation. Over the past three decades, the ASF has awarded in excess
of $4.5 million to more than 500 deserving students who have made
profound technological innovations in health care, energy, defense,
aerospace, homeland security and many other fields in science and
technology.
For more information on becoming a donor to the “On the Shoulders of
Giants” campaign, contact the ASF at (407) 362-7900 or visit www.astronautscholarship.org/ontheshouldersofgiants.
About the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation
The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit
organization that provides annually more than 50 scholarships to the
brightest and most talented college students in science, technology,
engineering and mathematics. It was formed in 1984 by heroes from the
Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab and Space Shuttle programs. Their goal
was simple – to use their experience and credibility to encourage
student pursuit of advanced education and scientific endeavors to keep
America on the leading edge of technology. Today, these heroes, along
with top industry leaders, educational institutions and individuals,
have joined the cause. ASF Scholars not only honor the legacy of
America’s pioneering astronauts, but continue their passion for
knowledge, discovery and progress in multiple industries. For more
information, visit www.astronautscholarship.org.
