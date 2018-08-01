Astronaut Scholarship Foundation : Launches “On the Shoulders of Giants” Campaign

Opportunities for once-in-a-lifetime experiences to meet space legends, while supporting the next generation of explorers

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF) launched “On the Shoulders of Giants,” a $3.2 million, multi-year fundraising campaign. In 2019, the U.S. Mint will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing mission by producing and selling commemorative coins. One-fourth of coin surcharges will directly benefit the ASF. This campaign will be used to match surcharges from the sale of the commemorative coins. Click here to see the “On the Shoulders of Giants” campaign video.

“The Moon landing was one of humankind’s greatest achievements, and this monumental feat wouldn’t have been possible without nearly 10 years of talent, ambition and courage put forth from giants within the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs,” said Tammy Sudler, ASF president and CEO. “Their work unleashed a wave of global innovation and inspired generations to pursue STEM careers. This campaign not only honors their legacies, but the entire space journey through present day and into the future. Money raised will fund our prestigious scholarship program and propel the next era of explorers and innovators.”

“On the Shoulders of Giants” is rooted in a series of exclusive, private events tied to the commemorative coin and numerous Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebrations. There are various donor levels ranging from $10,000 up to $100,000. Click here to review the benefits of each donor level. Those wishing not to become donors but still support the campaign can also make a general contribution in any desired amount. Official donation packages and general contributions can be made online.

“This campaign offers something for every space enthusiast to treasure for years to come,” Sudler said. “At the same time, donors get the satisfaction of knowing their contributions are benefitting some of the most intellectually daring undergraduate students who excel in STEM fields.”

“On the Shoulders of Giants” will finance the Astronaut Scholarship, which is regarded as the most prestigious and generous STEM-based financial award of its kind because the scholarship transcends a monetary gift. Recipients receive life-long networking, professional development and mentoring opportunities throughout their careers with astronauts, other scholars and innovative technology leaders throughout the nation. Over the past three decades, the ASF has awarded in excess of $4.5 million to more than 500 deserving students who have made profound technological innovations in health care, energy, defense, aerospace, homeland security and many other fields in science and technology.

For more information on becoming a donor to the “On the Shoulders of Giants” campaign, contact the ASF at (407) 362-7900 or visit www.astronautscholarship.org/ontheshouldersofgiants.

About the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation

The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides annually more than 50 scholarships to the brightest and most talented college students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It was formed in 1984 by heroes from the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab and Space Shuttle programs. Their goal was simple – to use their experience and credibility to encourage student pursuit of advanced education and scientific endeavors to keep America on the leading edge of technology. Today, these heroes, along with top industry leaders, educational institutions and individuals, have joined the cause. ASF Scholars not only honor the legacy of America’s pioneering astronauts, but continue their passion for knowledge, discovery and progress in multiple industries. For more information, visit www.astronautscholarship.org.

