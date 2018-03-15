At HOPA, B. Braun To Feature OnGuard® CSTD Designed for Easier Hazardous Drug Protection

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. will showcase its innovative OnGuard® Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD), the market leader in CSTD air-cleaning technology, at this year’s Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association’s (HOPA) Annual Conference at booth #402 from March 21-23 in Denver, CO.



“OnGuard is designed to address the real-world challenges of pharmacists, nurses, and administrators,” said Steve Weber, Director of Marketing, IV and Vascular Access Systems at B. Braun Medical. “In addition to meeting the NIOSH definition of a CSTD, OnGuard is the only CSTD tested for vapor containment using chemotherapy drugs. Plus, it is designed to be intuitive and reduce procedural steps.”



OnGuard’s 0.2-micron filter allows for pressure equalization and prevents microbial ingress, while its charcoal drug-binding matrix is designed to ensure drug vapors cannot escape from this unique vial adaptor. Its audible click-to-lock linear connection – which is made with a push action rather than a twist motion – is designed to eliminate pre-priming or pre-activating the vial adaptor. Most compounding product needs are achieved with just three stock keeping units (SKUs), which helps reduce waste, helps make implementations easier, and helps reduce confusion.

The linear membrane-to-membrane connection is designed for a dry disconnect to prevent accidental worker and patient exposure to hazardous drugs during compounding and administration. Its smooth septum is designed for easy swabbability and disinfection.

Effective December 2019, USP <800> has more than 100 requirements for the handling of hazardous drugs that will significantly impact healthcare institutions.

“With USP <800> on the horizon, pre-planning for compliance is paramount,” said Weber. “Implementing these new requirements will take coordination and efficiency across the board.”

B. Braun has created an online resource to help healthcare providers with this preparation. The Readyfor800.com website provides expert insights, interactive resources, and a detailed requirement checklist for healthcare institutions that want to get a solid start on planning and implementing the new protocols.

“Additionally, OnGuard is a viable solution to help healthcare facilities comply with USP <800> requirements and reduce exposure to hazardous drugs for healthcare workers and patients,” Weber said.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy, wound care, dialysis, nutrition, pharmacy admixture and compounding. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com.

