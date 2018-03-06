Log in
Atera’s Business Intelligence Unveils its MSPs are Becoming More Profitable and Efficient

03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

ORLANDO, Fla., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera, developer of the big data-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Professional Services Automation (PSA), and remote access into one powerful solution, today released new data from The Benchmark, the company’s Business Intelligence (BI) tool, about the MSP business progression from 2016-2017. The statistics reveal trends, customer satisfaction measures, and how MSPs are improving their overall business practices.

“We are excited to unveil new data that shows our MSP partners are becoming more automated, profitable, and operationally efficient,” said Gil Pekelman, chief executive officer at Atera. “We built The Benchmark to help MSPs improve their bottom line and learn about new solutions, how much to charge for labor, and where to improve customer satisfaction. As a data-driven technology company, we use the intelligence to help MSPs improve their overall business practice so they can become more profitable.”

The 2016-2017 data revealed the following seven key findings:

  • MSPs leveraging Atera are becoming more efficient and are able to handle 30% more tickets per IT technician.
  • 74% of the MSPs who use Atera receive a 5 star rating from their customers, up from 66% one year ago.
  • MSPs that leverage Atera are closing 90 percent of their tickets in under one hour. The average SLA commitment in customer contracts includes closing tickets within one hour.
  • On average, MSPs are charging $100 per hour for labor charges.
  • Belgium has clinched first place in customer satisfaction, putting the US in second place and the UK in third.
  • There is a strong movement to Microsoft Office 365, causing a drop of more than 25 percent in alerts and tickets related to Exchange server issues.
  • An 8:00 a.m. start time is best practice because that is when tickets start flowing into the system. By starting at that time, it offers a better satisfaction rating due to the response rate to tickets.

Atera makes it fast and easy for MSPs to migrate their customers to the platform. To learn more about Atera, please call (877) 211-4666 or email [email protected].  MSPs seeking to efficiently and effectively run their businesses should sign up for a 30-day free trial today via www.atera.com.  

About Atera
Atera is the developer of a big data-based IT automation platform that combines RMM, PSA, and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera’s all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing.  To learn more, visit www.atera.com.

Media Contact
Amanda Lee
ARL Strategic Communications for Atera
727-272-0781
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
