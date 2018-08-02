Athletes from British Rowing and Ladies European Tour Trade Places in Build-up to Inaugural European Championships

No penalty drops were needed for two Ladies European Tour professionals who landed themselves in the water ahead of the 2018 European Championships. They had a go at rowing after SAS, the Official Analytics Partner of British Rowing, organised for the elite golfers to trade places with GB Rowing Team athletes.

Athletes in rowing and golf use data to ensure they’re constantly able to improve performance and technique. In rowing, SAS, the leader in analytics software and services, has been working closely with British Rowing since 2015. The partnership’s aim is to help ensure GB Rowing Team’s boats go faster to secure medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

With both sports represented at the European Championships from 2-12 August 2018, British golfers Amy Boulden and Annabel Dimmock changed from a golf to a rowing stroke, with GB Rowing Team athletes – Tom George, Alan Sinclair, and Will Fletcher – showing them the ropes.

After splitting into teams – Amy with Tom, and Annabel with Alan – fierce competition ensued as they battled it out in double scull boats down the River Thames in Marlow.

Soon, the (golf) shoes were on the other foot, and the rowers were dispatched to a golf course at SAS’ UK HQ in Marlow for a series of challenges.

Tom George commented: “SAS’ data analytics has been extremely important for the GB Rowing Team, as we work alongside them to make the boats go faster, but also helping to identify future talent. Taking part in the job swap with Amy and Annabel has given us greater insight into the extent of data use in other sports, and the scope of its use in the future, particularly in the lead up to the inaugural European Championships.”

Annabel Dimmock commented: “I loved getting out on the water – it surprised me how much rowing is a full body workout. It was great seeing the guys play golf and putting them in a similar position to what they put us in! In golf you might not know your weaknesses until you’re off the course studying your stats. Usually, they’re completely different to what you emotionally felt on the course, which is why it’s important to be able to see the facts.

Video download link: https://youtu.be/zJMuLamNV24





