Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Atlanta Fed raises U.S. fourth quarter 2017 GDP view to 3.3 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/12/2018 | 06:42pm CET

The U.S. economy is on track to expand at a 3.3 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter of 2017 following December data on domestic retail sales and consumer prices, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Friday.

The latest figure matched the level set on Dec. 20 in the wake of an industry report that showed home resales in November reached a 5.81 million annualized rate, a near 11-year peak.

Atlanta Fed's latest estimate for fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth was stronger than the 2.8 percent it calculated on Wednesday.

The latest store sales and consumer inflation data, the regional central bank said, raised its estimate on consumer spending growth to 3.8 percent from 3.0 percent.

Earlier Friday, the government said the core rate on the Consumer Price Index, which is seen as a proxy on underlying inflation trend, grew 0.3 percent in December, which was its steepest monthly increase in 11 months. This brought its year-over-year gain to 1.8 percent.

Federal Reserve policy-makers would like to see core inflation to strengthen to 2 percent.

At the same time, the government reported retail sales rose by 0.4 percent last month, marking an annual increase of 5.4 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56p Oil adds to rally, heads for fourth week of gains
12:49p TOM MACARTHUR : Congressman MacArthur Speaks with Secretary Zinke about Oil Drilling off NJ’s Coast
12:44p Russia's Novak says to discuss possible exit from OPEC+ deal in Oman
12:44p GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Announces Pre-Budget Consultations Wrap-up
12:43p TAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
12:42p Atlanta Fed raises U.S. fourth quarter 2017 GDP view to 3.3 percent
12:42p Rising rents, healthcare costs boost underlying U.S. inflation
12:39p CITY OF RICHMOND VA : Richmond Gas Works Announces Increase in Purchased Gas Cost
12:39p MINISTRY OF PARKS CULTURE AND SPORT OF SASKATCHEW : KEVIN DUNN ANNOUNCED AS PROVINCE’S NEXT SASKATCHEWANDERER
12:36p U.S. Retail Sales Increased 0.4% in December -- Update
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Joins Asia-Tech Debt Rush With Its Biggest Bond Sale
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : WHAT THE OTHER PAPERS SAY THIS MORNING
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares slip after News Feed overhaul
4KONE OYJ : PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON KONE'S 2017 FINANCIALS AND OUTLOOK FOR 2018: Q4 2017 sales was higher th..
5CARILLION : CARILLION : plunges on report administrators on standby

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.