Atlas Arteria : Notice of 2018 Half Year Results Presentation

02 Aug 2018

Atlas Arteria (ALX) will announce its results for the half year ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday 30 August 2018.

A briefing for analysts and investors will be held via teleconference at 11:00am on Thursday 30 August 2018.

To join the briefing, the following options are available:

Teleconference - please contact ALX at [email protected] or +612 8232 7455 if you wish to receive the conference call details. Live audio webcast accessible from the ALX website (www.atlasarteria.com).

