Atlas Arteria : Notice of 2018 Half Year Results Presentation

02 Aug 2018
Atlas Arteria (ALX) will announce its results for the half year ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday 30 August 2018.
A briefing for analysts and investors will be held via teleconference at 11:00am on Thursday 30 August 2018.
To join the briefing, the following options are available:
-
Teleconference - please contact ALX at [email protected] or +612 8232 7455 if you wish to receive the conference call details.
-
Live audio webcast accessible from the ALX website (www.atlasarteria.com).
Disclaimer
Atlas Arteria Group published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 23:31:04 UTC