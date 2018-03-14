Atreca to Present at 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Atreca, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing novel
therapeutics based on a deep understanding of the human immune response,
announced today that the Company will present new research findings from
its advancing pipeline programs at the 2018 American Association of
Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 14-18, 2018, at
the McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL. The two
presentations will highlight the antibody responses in patients who have
achieved positive clinical outcomes following checkpoint inhibitor
therapy.
“We are excited to announce new results generated via our discovery
engine, using our Immune Repertoire Capture® (IRC™)
technology,” said Tito A. Serafini, Ph.D., Atreca’s President, Chief
Executive Officer, and Co-Founder. “In patients having responses to
cancer immunotherapy, we demonstrate that an immune system attack on
tumor tissue involving anti-tumor antibodies is indeed a hallmark of
such responses across diverse cancer types. We have also discovered
functional anti-tumor antibodies from these patients with potential
application against a variety of tumors. We are pleased to announce
these findings during AACR.”
The abstracts are available in the program section of the annual AACR
meeting website, and details for the poster presentations are as follows:
Abstract Title: Increased somatic hypermutation in the
immunoglobulin sequences of melanoma patients who have durable response
to checkpoint inhibitor therapy (Abstract
615 / Poster 9)
-
Poster Session Title: Immune Response to Therapies 1
-
Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, April 15, 2018, 1:00 PM -
5:00 PM CT
-
Location: Poster Section 27, Exhibit Hall A, McCormick Place
South
Abstract Title: Mining the cancer immuno-responsome: The
identification of functional antitumor antibodies from patients
receiving checkpoint inhibitors (Abstract
3966 / Poster 19)
-
Poster Session Title: Targeting Oncogenes, Tumor Suppressors,
or Gene Products
-
Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, April 17, 2018; 8:00 AM
- 12:00 PM CT
-
Location: Poster Section 40, Exhibit Hall A, McCormick Place
South
About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a privately held biotechnology company developing novel
therapeutics drawn from human immune responses, including effective
anti-cancer immune responses. We are able to measure and analyze the
structure of clinically relevant immune responses to identify the
antibodies, T cell receptors (TCRs), and targets that are key to
successful treatment outcomes. Atreca’s proprietary Immune Repertoire
Capture® technology profiles a patient’s immune response at
the single-cell level at very high throughput essentially without bias
or error. This approach enables the identification, generation, and
analysis of functional human antibody and TCR sequences from single B
and T cells without prior knowledge of antigen. Atreca is advancing a
pipeline of candidates designed to engage the human immune response in
oncology and other indications, thus driving better therapeutic
outcomes. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.
