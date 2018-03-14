Log in
Atreca to Present at 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

03/14/2018 | 10:00pm CET

Research Supports an Important Role for Antibodies in the Tumor-Fighting Immune Responses Observed in Patients Following Cancer Immunotherapies

Atreca, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on a deep understanding of the human immune response, announced today that the Company will present new research findings from its advancing pipeline programs at the 2018 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 14-18, 2018, at the McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago, IL. The two presentations will highlight the antibody responses in patients who have achieved positive clinical outcomes following checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

“We are excited to announce new results generated via our discovery engine, using our Immune Repertoire Capture® (IRC™) technology,” said Tito A. Serafini, Ph.D., Atreca’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder. “In patients having responses to cancer immunotherapy, we demonstrate that an immune system attack on tumor tissue involving anti-tumor antibodies is indeed a hallmark of such responses across diverse cancer types. We have also discovered functional anti-tumor antibodies from these patients with potential application against a variety of tumors. We are pleased to announce these findings during AACR.”

The abstracts are available in the program section of the annual AACR meeting website, and details for the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: Increased somatic hypermutation in the immunoglobulin sequences of melanoma patients who have durable response to checkpoint inhibitor therapy (Abstract 615 / Poster 9)

  • Poster Session Title: Immune Response to Therapies 1
  • Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, April 15, 2018, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM CT
  • Location: Poster Section 27, Exhibit Hall A, McCormick Place South

Abstract Title: Mining the cancer immuno-responsome: The identification of functional antitumor antibodies from patients receiving checkpoint inhibitors (Abstract 3966 / Poster 19)

  • Poster Session Title: Targeting Oncogenes, Tumor Suppressors, or Gene Products
  • Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, April 17, 2018; 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM CT
  • Location: Poster Section 40, Exhibit Hall A, McCormick Place South

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a privately held biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics drawn from human immune responses, including effective anti-cancer immune responses. We are able to measure and analyze the structure of clinically relevant immune responses to identify the antibodies, T cell receptors (TCRs), and targets that are key to successful treatment outcomes. Atreca’s proprietary Immune Repertoire Capture® technology profiles a patient’s immune response at the single-cell level at very high throughput essentially without bias or error. This approach enables the identification, generation, and analysis of functional human antibody and TCR sequences from single B and T cells without prior knowledge of antigen. Atreca is advancing a pipeline of candidates designed to engage the human immune response in oncology and other indications, thus driving better therapeutic outcomes. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.


© Business Wire 2018
