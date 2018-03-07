Log in
AttackIQ and NaviLogic Partner to Bring Continuous Validation and Attack Simulation to Customers

03/07/2018 | 08:01am EST

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AttackIQ™, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, today announced a partnership with managed service provider and reseller NaviLogic, which will incorporate AttackIQ’s continuous validation platform into its portfolio of managed solutions. Among other things, the partnership will broaden AttackIQ’s scope and market reach, providing continuous validation and protection against increasingly sophisticated and targeted threats to an expanded customer base that includes new managed service and compliance markets. 

“We are pleased to announce the addition of AttackIQ FireDrill to the NaviLogic portfolio of products and services. AttackIQ was selected after a comprehensive evaluation of many other competing solutions,” said Bill Strub, chief executive officer for NaviLogic. “The FireDrill open-system testing platform can rapidly validate our customers security posture, ensuring that they can effectively block and detect known cyber-attacks.”

NaviLogic provides a host of security services for enterprises in healthcare, financial, insurance, retail and manufacturing. NaviLogic’s co-managed GRC solution, MAPS, is an easy-to-use cloud-based GRC platform that helps organizations achieve a continual state of audit-ready compliance. By integrating AttackIQ into MAPS, NaviLogic provides visibility into the state of security for the enterprise and a platform for tracking remediation.

AttackIQ’s patented continuous security validation platform discovers protection failures before the adversary by augmenting security with attack simulation capabilities and providing CISOs and CSOs constant insight into the effectiveness of the company's security controls and posture. AttackIQ’s renowned OffensiveDefense strategy arms security administrators with a robust security control validation tool in their arsenal aimed at locating security flaws before the attackers, while enabling them to conduct tests more thoroughly and accurately. Specifically, the latest FireDrill™ platform release that allows enterprises to rapidly test security stacks using the MITRE ATT&CK framework in order to detect and block against adversary techniques, tactics and procedures in addition to identifying process gaps at their discretion.

The addition of AttackIQ into NaviLogic’s portfolio places it into specialized, high-value compliance markets that include IT and Operations Risk Management, auditing, BCRM and governance, aimed at customers looking to improve posture around PCI, HIPAA, ETC and FFIEC CAT, among others.

“We are extremely pleased to announce NaviLogic as one of our top tier partners. Risk management and continuously validating security control is imperative in today’s threat landscape,” said Carl Wright, chief revenue officer for AttackIQ. “NaviLogic adds significant expertise to our team that will translate into immediate value for our mutual customers.”

About AttackIQ
AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, built the industry’s first platform to give mid-market and large enterprises the ability to test and measure the effectiveness of their security capabilities. The open FireDrill™ platform provides insight into how well current security tools, products and processes are working. The AttackIQ Community, which launched in July 2016, brings together the brightest minds in the security industry to challenge existing security practices and bring a more collaborative methodology to validating security decision-making. With its FireDrill™ platform and purpose-built community, AttackIQ is changing the security game. For more information visit www.attackiq.com. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Vimeo.

Media Contact:
Sarah Thorson
[email protected]
609-234-8531

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
