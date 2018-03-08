Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG's 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

FREMONT, Calif., March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception solutions for cybersecurity defense, announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named the Attivo Networks ThreatDefend™ Deception and Response Platform a winner in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in the Cyber Security Vendor Achievement of the Year and Deception Based Security categories. These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on April 16, 2018 during the annual red-carpet awards dinner and presentation.



The ThreatDefend Deception and Response Platform is a powerful security control for an active defense, which provides early threat detection and changes the asymmetry against attackers. The Attivo Networks deception solution takes an innovative approach to detection by dynamically setting traps and lures to create a virtual hall of mirrors, altering an attacker’s reality and imposing increased cost as they are forced to decipher what is real versus fake. The ThreatDefend platform provides visibility throughout the attack lifecycle and detects activity that has bypassed traditional security controls. Designed for the most sophisticated human and automated attackers, Attivo Networks deception technology is proven at global scale by Fortune 500 customers to accurately and efficiently detect threats. High-interaction deception is used to analyze the attack and create high-fidelity alerts for actionable response. Extensive 3rd party integrations complete the cycle of an active defense with attack information sharing and automation of incident response actions.

“The modern threat landscape is rapidly evolving and deception solutions that efficiently accelerate detection and time to remediation are critical to derailing today’s sophisticated attackers, said Tushar Kothari, CEO, Attivo Networks. “It is an honor to receive recognition from Info Security Products Guide in two categories. This award validates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that provide organizations with an active defense to outmaneuver the modern-day attacker.”

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks® is the leader in deception technology for real-time detection, analysis, and accelerated response to advanced, credential, insider, and ransomware cyber-attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend™ Deception and Response Platform accurately detects advanced in-network threats and provides scalable continuous threat management for user networks, data centers, cloud, IoT, ICS-SCADA, and POS environments. Attivo Camouflage dynamic deception techniques and decoys set high-interaction traps to efficiently lure attackers into revealing themselves. Advanced attack analysis and lateral movement tracking are auto-correlated for evidence-based alerts, forensic reporting, and automatic blocking and quarantine of attacks. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com

