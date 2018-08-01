Log in
August 1st, 2018: Lacawac Sanctuary Receives Grant from Villaume Foundation

08/01/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

For Immediate Release

From: The John and Helen Villaume Foundation Contact: Julie Kuen, Vice President

Email:[email protected]Phone: (570) 253-8549

Lacawac Sanctuary Receives Grant from Villaume Foundation

Honesdale, PA - The Board of The John and Helen Villaume Foundation announced that the Lacawac Sanctuary was selected to receive one of the Foundation's 2018 community grant awards. Craig Lukatch, President and Executive Director of the Lacawac Sanctuary received a check in the amount of $10,000.00 from Villaume Foundation board members, Lewis J. Critelli and Rev.

William Samford.

Lacawac Sanctuary is a 545 acre nature preserve, ecological field research stand, and public environmental education center located on Sanctuary road in Lake Ariel. The Sanctuary boasts a pristine glacial lake, Lake Lacawac, bogs, forests with hiking trails, and the historic Watres Lodge which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The funds from the Villaume grant will be used to assist in the acquisition of the former Arthur Watres Estate, which will then be converted into Lacawac's new environmental education STEAM center.

For additional information regarding Lacawac Sanctuary, please visit its website atwww.lacawac.org.

The John and Helen Villaume Foundation, established by Honesdale natives John and Helen Villaume, was created to benefit charitable, religious, scientific, literary, and educational programs within Wayne County. Since its inception, the Foundation has made awards totaling over $1,000,000.00 with Wayne Bank managing the account in the Wealth Management and Trust Services Division of Wayne Bank.

Additional information about the Foundation and grant applications may be obtained from: The John and Helen Villaume Foundation, c/o Wayne Bank Wealth Management and Trust Services Division, 717 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431, or by phone: 570-253-8507 or email: [email protected] .

PHOTO CAPTION-LEFT TO RIGHT: Rev. William Samford, Villaume Foundation board member; Craig Lukatch, President and Executive Director, Lacawac Sanctuary; and Lewis J. Critelli, Villaume Foundation board member.

###

Disclaimer

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 16:22:03 UTC
