August 1st, 2018: Wayne Bank Holds School Supply Drive For Walton Central School District

08/01/2018 | 06:23pm CEST

For Immediate Release

Contact: Julie Kuen, Vice President Email:[email protected]Phone: (570) 253-8549

Wayne Bank Holds School Supply Drive For Walton Central School District

Walton, NY - During the month of August, Wayne Bank's Walton Community Office will collect school supplies for the Walton Central School District.

The drive will run from August 1-31, and the Walton Community Office will have a collection box set up in their lobby, where items can be dropped off during regular business hours.

"We are so happy to be able to support the Walton Central School District and their students and families through this drive," stated Timothy W. Gutliph, Wayne Bank's Walton Community Office Manager. "These much needed supplies will help to prepare our Elementary, Middle, and High School students for the new school year so that they can focus on their education. Wayne Bank encourages everyone to please stop by our Community Office with a donation, so that together we can help support the children of our community."

The Walton Central School District is made up of Townsend Elementary School, Mack Middle School, and O'Neill High School. Throughout its schools,the District strives to maintain an environment that sets high academic standards: requires quality performance; and fosters mutual cooperation, emotional support, and personal growth. The 2018-19 Supply Wish List includes items such as folders, crayons, pencils, scissors, art smocks, notebooks, glue sticks, and more. In addition, donations of backpacks and sneakers would also be gratefully accepted.

For more information, please call 607-865-4126 or stop by the Wayne Bank Community Office on Delaware Street in Walton.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

###

Disclaimer

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 16:22:03 UTC
