August 3rd Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (MBVX)

07/24/2018 | 12:07am CEST

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the August 3, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (“MabVax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MBVX) securities between March 14, 2016 and May 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors suffering losses on their MabVax investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) that the Company had incorrectly calculated and reported beneficial ownership of MabVax shares, and permitted improper influence or control over MabVax, and/or the Company’s officers and directors by certain shareholders; and, (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements and Defendants’ statements about MabVax’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares MabVax during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 3,2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
