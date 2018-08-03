August 6th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the August 6, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DB) securities between March 20, 2017 and May 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Deutsche Bank investors have until August 6, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 31, 2018, Bloomberg reported that U.S. regulators added Deutsche Bank to a group of troubled lenders they monitor. The Company stated in response that it is overhauling the operations at issue. On this news, Deutsche Bank’s share price fell more than 4%, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (ii) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares Deutsche Bank during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 6, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

