August 7th is National Purple Heart Day

08/06/2018 | 03:07pm EDT

Washington, DC, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year on August 7th, the nation pauses to remember and pay homage to the brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or by an act of international terrorism, or paid the ultimate sacrifice with their lives to defend the freedoms all Americans are privileged to enjoy.  As America’s oldest decoration, the Purple Heart is awarded to any member of the U.S. Armed Forces that has been wounded, died as a result of wounds received in battle, by an act of international terrorism,  or those who died in captivity while a prisoner of war (POW).  We now celebrate Purple Heart Day on the anniversary of its creation by General George Washington on August 7, 1782. 

0_int_MOPHOfficialLogo.jpg


This year, many States, Counties, and Cities; sport and entertainment entities; colleges and universities, and other patriotic entities across the nation who have proclaimed themselves as Purple Heart entities, will raise the Purple Heart flag in recognition of the service and sacrifice of their local sons and daughters.  In numerous cities across the Nation, the State Capitol Buildings and other major landmarks will be bathed in purple light to commemorate Purple Heart Day.

The "Military Order of the Purple Heart of the U.S.A. Inc.," (MOPH) was formed in 1932 for the protection and mutual interest of all combat wounded veterans and active duty men and women who have received the decoration.  Chartered by the Congress, the MOPH is unique among Veteran Service Organizations in that all its members were wounded in combat or by an act of terrorism.  For their sacrifice, they were awarded the Purple Heart Medal.  With grants from the MOPH Service Foundation, the MOPH and its Auxiliary promote patriotism, fraternalism, and the preservation of America's military history.  Most importantly, through Veteran Service Officers, they provide comfort and assistance to all Veterans and their families, especially those requiring claims assistance with the VA.  Programs of the MOPH include VA Volunteer Service, Suicide Awareness, Homeless Veterans Assistance, JROTC Leadership Awards, Scholarships, Americanism, Purple Heart Trail and Cities, Welfare, and numerous community service programs, all with the objective of service to Veterans and their families.

John E. Bircher III
Military Order of the Purple Heart of the USA, Inc.
352-753-5535
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
