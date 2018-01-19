Log in
Aurania Resources : to Attend Cambridgehouse Investment Conference – Vancouver

01/19/2018 | 07:14pm CET

Toronto, Ontario, January 19, 2018 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) ('Aurania' or the 'Company') wishes to inform shareholders that members of the Board and Management will be attending the Cambridge House Vancouver Resource Investment Conference that starts on Sunday this weekend and runs through Monday (January 21 and 22, 2018). The Company's Booth is No 208, and the Company's President will be participating in the panel discussion on Gold in Ecuador from 2:20-2:40pm in Workshop Room 4 on Monday, January 22.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir
Manager - Investor Services
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
[email protected]

Dr. Richard Spencer
President
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
[email protected]

Donna McLean
Chief Financial Officer
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 417-8349
[email protected]

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Aurania Resources Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 18:14:04 UTC.

