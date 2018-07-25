Australia CPI Rises to Within RBA Target Band in 2Q

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian consumer prices rose by 0.4% in the second quarter and were up 2.1% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.5% in the quarter and 2.2% from a year earlier. The Reserve Bank of Australia targets an inflation rate of between 2% and 3%.

Fuel prices increased by 6.9% in the quarter, with health insurance premiums and tobacco costs also higher. Tobacco prices were lifted by increased tax. However, holiday prices fell by 2.7% while vehicle and vegetable prices were also softer.

Core inflation rose by an average of 0.5% in the quarter and by 1.9% on year, as expected by economists.

The data is likely to sit well with the RBA's view that while inflation is set to accelerate, the change will be gradual over time.

Soft wages growth remains the primary reason for weak inflation.

Labor market data reported last week showed 50,000 more jobs were added in June, but the unemployment rate was steady at 5.4% as the number of people looking for work also rose strongly.

Until excess capacity in the job market dries up, there is unlikely to be any meaningful rise in wages, keeping inflation contained.

The benign wages environment has seen the RBA keep interest rates on hold since mid-2016 at a record low 1.50%, ignoring more hawkish counterparts wuch as the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada, and Bank of England.

In the minutes of its July 3 board meeting, the RBA said, it sees no urgency to change policy settings, although the next move is more likely to be an increase, rather than a cut.

