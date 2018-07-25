Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia CPI Rises to Within RBA Target Band in 2Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:49am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian consumer prices rose by 0.4% in the second quarter and were up 2.1% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.

Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.5% in the quarter and 2.2% from a year earlier. The Reserve Bank of Australia targets an inflation rate of between 2% and 3%.

Fuel prices increased by 6.9% in the quarter, with health insurance premiums and tobacco costs also higher. Tobacco prices were lifted by increased tax. However, holiday prices fell by 2.7% while vehicle and vegetable prices were also softer.

Core inflation rose by an average of 0.5% in the quarter and by 1.9% on year, as expected by economists.

The data is likely to sit well with the RBA's view that while inflation is set to accelerate, the change will be gradual over time.

Soft wages growth remains the primary reason for weak inflation.

Labor market data reported last week showed 50,000 more jobs were added in June, but the unemployment rate was steady at 5.4% as the number of people looking for work also rose strongly.

Until excess capacity in the job market dries up, there is unlikely to be any meaningful rise in wages, keeping inflation contained.

The benign wages environment has seen the RBA keep interest rates on hold since mid-2016 at a record low 1.50%, ignoring more hawkish counterparts wuch as the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada, and Bank of England.

In the minutes of its July 3 board meeting, the RBA said, it sees no urgency to change policy settings, although the next move is more likely to be an increase, rather than a cut.

-Write to James Glynn at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Senior Officials’ Meeting Registration Open
PU
04:13aNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Joint operation uncovers breach of cattle permit and firearm - Operation roadside
PU
04:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : A digital BRICS can fulfill new goals
PU
04:09aTrump calls FCC decision on Sinclair-Tribune merger 'unfair'
RE
04:08aJD.com gets regulatory nod for 30 percent stake in Allianz China
RE
03:49aAustralia CPI Rises to Within RBA Target Band in 2Q
DJ
03:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, South Africa agree to carry forward traditional friendship, achieve greater results in ties
PU
03:38aEuropean Commission President Set to Face Trump and His Tweets - Update
DJ
03:24aChina-owned Syngenta plots growth in challenging home market
RE
03:16aJOHN MALONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T revenue misses Wall Street estimates, shares slip
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : film studio chief Ropell to depart
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : signs agreement with Washington state to end discriminatory ad targeting
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Facebook plans innovation hub in China despite tightening censorship
5FREIGHT : CN Rail tops profit estimates on higher freight volumes

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.