Australia Current Account Deficit Widens in 4Q

03/05/2018 | 07:51pm EST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia's current account deficit widened to a seasonally adjusted A$14.02 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017 from the third quarter, the Australia Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

The deficit widened from A$11.01 billion in the third quarter.

Economists had expected a current account deficit of A$12.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

The deficit on goods and services widened by A$206 million to A$13.08 billion over the quarter, which is expected to subtract 0.5 percentage points from gross domestic product growth.

GDP will be reported Wednesday.

Economists predict the economy grew 0.5% in the fourth quarter from the third quarter

Australia's net foreign debt rose by 2% in the fourth quarter from the third quarter to just over A$1 trillion, the ABS said.

-Write to James Glynn at [email protected]

