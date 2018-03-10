Australia Disputes U.S. Tariffs Linked to New Security Pact

By David Winning

SYDNEY -- Australia on Saturday disputed U.S. President Donald Trump's apparent assertion the day before that the country being exempted from planned U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel imports would be conditional on a new security agreement.

On Twitter, Mr. Trump said Friday that his Australian counterpart "is committed to having a very fair and reciprocal military and trade relationship. Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don't have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia!"

A spokesman for Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the phone call with Mr. Trump earlier that day focused solely on trade.

"There is no...nothing of that kind," Mr. Turnbull said when asked about prospects of a new security agreement with the U.S. "The reference to the security agreement in his tweet is shorthand for the legal paperwork that has to follow through a proclamation in accordance with an executive order."

Australia and the U.S. already have close defense ties, with thousands of U.S. marines rotating through the port of Darwin annually. Mr. Turnbull added that the "security alliance with the U.S. and it gets closer all the time."

Australia said recently it stepped up naval movements in the South China Sea where China has been expanding its military presence by building bases on reefs. U.S. officials have pressed Australia to carry out so-called freedom of navigation patrols piercing a 12 nautical mile security zone claimed by China around artificial atolls in the area, but unrecognized under international law.

However, a spokesman for Mr. Turnbull said Saturday that nothing had changed in Australia's security relationship with the U.S. "We just have to complete paperwork to put the tariffs exemption in place," he said.

In recent days, the U.S. has shown an increased willingness to offer concessions to U.S. defense allies after initially stating it would impose global tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum. However, those offers have often been conditional on achieving other key strategic aims of the U.S.

The White House earlier said tariff exemptions on aluminum and steel provided to Canada and Mexico would be linked to progress in renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Still, Mr. Turnbull hailed the U.S. decision as positive for jobs in both countries. "Australia/U.S. trade is fair and reciprocal and each of our nations has no closer ally," he said on Twitter.

Australia, which exports about 500 million Australian dollars (about U.S.$392.3 million) in steel and aluminum to the U.S. each year, had in recent days grown alarmed that Mr. Trump may renege on a pledge to Mr. Turnbull in a meeting last July to exempt Australia from any tariff changes.

The meeting between the two leaders at a Group of 20 meeting in Hamburg was witnessed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, Australian officials said, as well as senior members of Mr. Turnbull's cabinet. The U.S. declined to restate the pledge during a visit by Mr. Turnbull to the White House last month.

Write to David Winning at [email protected]