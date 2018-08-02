Log in
Australia Liquid Fertilizer Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024, With an Expected CAGR of 3.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 08:54am EDT

The "Australia Liquid Fertilizer Market Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia liquid fertilizers market reached USD 488.7 Million in terms of value in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 645.8 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

Factor such as rising demand for innovative methods and high adaption of liquid fertilizers and enhancement in the technology of liquid fertilizers are likely to strengthen the growth of australia liquid fertilizers market over the forecast period. Australia liquid fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of crop type into grain, horticulture, irrigated crops and others, out of which, grain liquid fertilizers segment with 48.3% share is anticipated to have the largest share by 2024.

In the terms of volume, the grain liquid fertilizers segment accounted for 148.7 thousand tonnes in 2016 and is forecasted to reach 194.8 thousand tonnes by the end of 2024. Australia liquid fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of mode of applications into starter solutions, foliar application, fertigation, injection into soil and aerial applications. Foliar application liquid fertilizers (52.0% market value share in 2016) occupied the largest market of australia liquid fertilizers. Further, foliar application liquid fertilizers market is anticipated to reach USD 313.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 254.1 Million in 2016.

Companies Mentioned

  • Incitec Pivot Fertilizers
  • Yara International
  • Fertpro manufacturing
  • Rural Liquid Fertilizers
  • Sustainable Liquid Tech
  • CSBP
  • Nutrian Liquid Fertilizer
  • Western Fertilizer
  • KEMGRO
  • Stoller Australia
  • Greenline Industries
  • Omnia Specialities
  • Spraygro
  • Cropping Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market - Executive Summary & Analyst Insight

3. Liquid Fertilizers Market - Risk Analysis

4. Recent Changes and Development in Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market

5. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

6. Liquid Fertilizers Value Chain Analysis

7. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market Value Forecast (USD Million), Market Volume Forecast (Thousand Tonnes) 2016-2024

8. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

9. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation Analysis By Ingredient Type

10. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation Analysis By Micronutrients Type

11. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation Analysis By Crop Type

12. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation Analysis By Mode of Application

13. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9s7bw/australia_liquid?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
