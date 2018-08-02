Australia Liquid Fertilizer Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024, With an Expected CAGR of 3.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Australia
Liquid Fertilizer Market Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Australia liquid fertilizers market reached USD 488.7 Million in terms
of value in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 645.8 Million by the end
of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period i.e.
2017-2024.
Factor such as rising demand for innovative methods and high adaption of
liquid fertilizers and enhancement in the technology of liquid
fertilizers are likely to strengthen the growth of australia liquid
fertilizers market over the forecast period. Australia liquid
fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of crop type into grain,
horticulture, irrigated crops and others, out of which, grain liquid
fertilizers segment with 48.3% share is anticipated to have the largest
share by 2024.
In the terms of volume, the grain liquid fertilizers segment accounted
for 148.7 thousand tonnes in 2016 and is forecasted to reach 194.8
thousand tonnes by the end of 2024. Australia liquid fertilizers market
is segmented on the basis of mode of applications into starter
solutions, foliar application, fertigation, injection into soil and
aerial applications. Foliar application liquid fertilizers (52.0% market
value share in 2016) occupied the largest market of australia liquid
fertilizers. Further, foliar application liquid fertilizers market is
anticipated to reach USD 313.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 254.1
Million in 2016.
Companies Mentioned
-
Incitec Pivot Fertilizers
-
Yara International
-
Fertpro manufacturing
-
Rural Liquid Fertilizers
-
Sustainable Liquid Tech
-
CSBP
-
Nutrian Liquid Fertilizer
-
Western Fertilizer
-
KEMGRO
-
Stoller Australia
-
Greenline Industries
-
Omnia Specialities
-
Spraygro
-
Cropping Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market - Executive Summary & Analyst
Insight
3. Liquid Fertilizers Market - Risk Analysis
4. Recent Changes and Development in Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market
5. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis
6. Liquid Fertilizers Value Chain Analysis
7. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market Value Forecast (USD Million),
Market Volume Forecast (Thousand Tonnes) 2016-2024
8. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis
9. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation Analysis By
Ingredient Type
10. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation Analysis By
Micronutrients Type
11. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation Analysis By Crop
Type
12. Australia Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation Analysis By Mode of
Application
13. Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l9s7bw/australia_liquid?w=4
