Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australia, Southeast Asian summit ends with rebukes against trade protectionism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2018 | 09:52am CET

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The leaders of Australia and Singapore closed a regional summit on Sunday with a stand against protectionism, arguing in favour of multi-nation trade deals as fears mount that U.S. plans for new tariffs could stoke a global trade war.

"We strongly believe that a free, open and rules-based multilateral trading system is key to the region's growth and prosperity," Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a news conference to mark the end of a summit between Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

President Donald Trump announced the tariffs on March 7 to protect domestic steel and aluminium producers on national security grounds. The United States is also looking at tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese imports, targeting technology and telecommunications sectors.

Lee and Turnbull urged ASEAN to speedily agree to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a China-backed alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact that Trump withdrew the United States from last year.

"If we secure a good agreement, this would be, as one of our colleagues said this morning, an antithesis of protectionism, it would ensure, on the back of the TPP-11, that the Indo-Pacific continues to be the fulcrum of open and free trade," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

Officially, the summit was focused on fostering closer economic ties among the members of ASEAN and Australia, and countering the threat of Islamist militants returning to the region from the Middle East.

Australia hosted the weekend meetings despite not being a member of the 10-nation bloc, aiming to tighten political and trade ties in the region amid China's rising influence.

In a joint communique issued at the conclusion of the summit, ASEAN and Australia also called for "self-restraint" in the South China Sea, where aggressive Chinese expansion has irked ASEAN members.

"We emphasise the importance of non-militarisation and the need to enhance mutual trust and confidence, exercise self-restraint...and avoid actions that may complicate the situation," the communique said.

ASEAN members Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, also have claims in the important trade waterway that is mostly claimed by China, which has been building artificial islands on reefs, some with ports and air strips.

"This is a security and stability question in Southeast Asia which will affect all ASEAN countries if it goes wrong," Lee said.

ASEAN also called for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula" and urged all U.N. members to strictly apply Security-Council sanctions on North Korea.

Earlier in the summit, ASEAN and Australia announced new measures to co-operate on counter-terror intelligence.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Tom Westbrook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aALL PRESIDENT XI'S MEN : China's New Government Braces for Trump
DJ
09:52aAustralia, Southeast Asian summit ends with rebukes against trade protectionism
RE
07:48aChina's Didi looks to raise $1.6 billion via asset-backed securities
RE
06:59aBaidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
RE
05:39aTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
03:04aU.S. government to accept metals tariffs exclusion requests from Monday
RE
03:00aU.S. probes air bag failures in deadly Hyundai, Kia car crashes
RE
03:00aU.S. probes air bag failures in deadly Hyundai, Kia car crashes
RE
02:51aMerkel, Xi agree to work on steel overcapacity within G20
RE
02:49aQuick fix? Struggling Singapore retailers turn to vending machines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : NHTSA investigates 4 deaths after car air bags fail to inflate; NEWS BRIEFI..
2OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : Banks, Industrials Push Stocks Higher
3TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Sherman to consider extending tax abatement with TI
4Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
5SHAKE SHACK INC : SHAKE SHACK : Try the limited edition BBQ menu at Shake Shack

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.