Australia Trade Surplus Widens

08/02/2018 | 03:52am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$1.873 billion (US$1.386 billion) in June, up from a surplus of A$725 million in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday

The figure is much bigger than analysts' expectations for a surplus of A$900 million.

The value of exports increased by 3.0% in June, while imports fell by 1.0%.

Iron-ore exports rose by 1.0% in June, while coal exports were flat.

Robust commodity prices and expanding liquefied natural gas exports are supporting strong trade. A recent weakening of the Australian dollar is expected to give exports a further boost in coming months.

-Write to James Glynn at [email protected]

