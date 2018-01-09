Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Building Approvals Jump -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 05:59am CET
   By James Glynn

SYDNEY--New home building approvals in Australia recorded their biggest monthly jump in a year in November, led by a massive rise in permits for apartments in Victoria.

Approvals climbed 11.7% in November from a year earlier, with apartment permits rising 30.6% nationally. Private home approvals fell slightly.

The increase in approvals was mainly due to a 37.9% jump in the southern state of Victoria, while other states remained soft, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Victoria is the fastest growing state for population in the country, so some of the rise in approvals in understandable, said economists.

Still, data in coming months is expected to be weaker reflecting a broader weakness in the housing market.

"This strong overall result is likely to unwind next month, as Victoria surely will not sustain such levels of activity," said David Gradwell, economist at ANZ Bank.

The strong November data reflects in part an ongoing shift in Australia toward apartment living, with more people wanting to be located closer to central business districts as opposed to often distant urban fringes.

Still, the outlook for housing remains soft as tightened regulation around mortgage lending continues to damp housing investor demand, while the next move in interest rates is likely to be up, albeit not until 2019.

Already there are signs that housing demand is cooling, with house prices now falling in major markets like Sydney, snapping years of strong price growth.

"An apparent cooling in housing market conditions in major cities like Sydney, are reasons to be cautious," James Glenn, economist at National Australia Bank said.

-Write to James Glynn at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
06:09a Singapore charges 11 men over Shell oil heist
05:59a Australian Building Approvals Jump -- Update
05:23a Alibaba founder Ma says will "seriously consider" Hong Kong listing
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
05:14a Asian shares edge up, yen jumps as BOJ trims bond buying
05:14a Asian shares edge up, yen jumps as BOJ trims bond buying
04:20a Cryptocurrency may be getting quietly channelled to North Korea university - report
04:13a U.S. oil prices hit highest since 2015, but doubts loom over rally
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics Offer 3x Boost in..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : With GeForce NOW a Billion Cheap PCs Can Now Taste Gaming Greatness, Too
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : Ablynx soars after rejects Novo Nordisk's $3.1 billion biotech bid
4ABLYNX : European shares hit highest since August 2015, Ablynx soars
5MOTHERCARE PLC : Mothercare slashes full-year profit forecast, shares sink

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.