Australian Government : Igniting collaboration on mining sector projects

26 July 2018

Joint media release with the Minister for Jobs and Innovation, Senator the Hon Michaelia Cash, and Minister for Resources and Northen Australia, Senator the Hon Matt Canavan and the Hon George Christensen, Federal Member for Dawson

An underground simulator designed to make it quicker and easier for people to train for a job in the mining industry is one of four recipients of Australian Government investment under its Industry Growth Centre Initiative.

The project, involving Queensland company MyneSight and its industry partners Techserve, Mastermyne and MIRI, will receive $200,000 for a $400,000 project to develop an underground mining simulator in Mackay.

The company's simulator-based training has already reduced the time it takes to go from an inexperienced miner to being operational at the 'coal-face' by 30 per cent.

MyneSight's aim is to create a mining centre of excellence in Mackay, with this state-of-the-art underground simulator as the centrepiece.

MyneSight is one of four project recipients of the METS Ignited Bowen Basin Cluster Program funding, an example of how likeminded businesses can work together in one location to innovate, increase productivity and create jobs.

METS Ignited is one of the Coalition Government's six Industry Growth Centres. Its role is to support the nation's crucial mining equipment, technology and services (METS).

The Turnbull Government is investing $500,000 to four recipients which has been matched by industry, for a total investment of $1.14 million.

Minister for Jobs and Innovation, Senator Michaelia Cash said the METS Industry Growth Centre is about industry setting its own plan for growing itself.

'The Government is providing connections and funding, matched by industry, to make these plans a reality,' Minister Cash said.

'Australia's mining services sector is an $86 billion dollar industry that employs around 300,000 people. It creates jobs, builds skills, and attracts investment supporting more Australian jobs.'

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Senator Matt Canavan said Central Queensland is meeting the strong global demand for coal.

'Australia produces more than half the world's metallurgical coal exports, and most of that comes from Queensland,' Senator Canavan said.

'That coal is essential for building bridges, buildings, railroads and even wind turbines.'

'The latest forecasts show met coal exports will grow from 182 million tonnes this financial year to 200 million tonnes in 2019-20 - underscoring the need for further investment in training.'

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen said in the Bowen Basin there are 43 operating coal mines employing 18,800 people.

'The success of Australia's resources industry relies on our strong mining services sector, which set a new record of $226 billion in our resource and energy exports last financial year,' Mr Christensen said.

Other recipients of METS Ignited Bowen Basin Cluster funding are:

Active Adrenalin, which will receive $100,000 for a project of $320,000. They will be working with Nutricula Psychology to develop a 'new' set of measures, including an employee mental health and wellness measurement tool, to promote safety culture across a range of industries.

Split Spaces, which will receive $100,000 for a $300,000 project to establish a rapid prototyping service to assist innovation in the mining industry. Split Spaces will be collaborating with Central Queensland University, LED Design Group Engineering, JET Engineering and JSIS Engineering.

Macdonald Cordell, which will receive $100,000 for a $200,000 project to lead the development of an onsite test at Dalrymple Bay Coal Handling Facility. Macdonald Cordell will work with BMA Hay Point Coal Terminal and Aurecon Group to develop the testing facility.

Apply now for the METS Ignited Project Fund 'Tranche III' at www.metsignited.org. Applications close on 31 August 2018.

