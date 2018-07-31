Australian Home-Building Approvals Rose in June

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--The number of Australian home building permits rose in June from May, supported by increases in private houses and apartments.

Approvals to build or renovate houses and apartments gained 6.4% last month versus May and 1.6% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

Permits for private-sector houses rose by 5.0% while permits for apartments rose by 7.2% across the month.

Conditions in Australia's housing market remain mixed. While the pipeline of new apartment projects is strong, prices for residential property have begun to fall, especially in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne.

Tighter lending standards for banks and the harsh spotlight of a government inquiry into alleged misbehavior by lenders have also acted to slow credit growth for housing.

Meanwhile, a recent rise in money-market borrowing costs has put pressure on banks to raise mortgage rates, something that would further crimp house prices.

A number of smaller banks have already raised their mortgage interest rates, with some expecting the country's big four banks to follow soon.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at a record-low 1.50% for two years, and recently signaled it intends to keep them low for some time yet.

