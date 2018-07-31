Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Australian Home-Building Approvals Rose in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 03:48am CEST

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The number of Australian home building permits rose in June from May, supported by increases in private houses and apartments.

Approvals to build or renovate houses and apartments gained 6.4% last month versus May and 1.6% from a year earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

Permits for private-sector houses rose by 5.0% while permits for apartments rose by 7.2% across the month.

Conditions in Australia's housing market remain mixed. While the pipeline of new apartment projects is strong, prices for residential property have begun to fall, especially in major cities like Sydney and Melbourne.

Tighter lending standards for banks and the harsh spotlight of a government inquiry into alleged misbehavior by lenders have also acted to slow credit growth for housing.

Meanwhile, a recent rise in money-market borrowing costs has put pressure on banks to raise mortgage rates, something that would further crimp house prices.

A number of smaller banks have already raised their mortgage interest rates, with some expecting the country's big four banks to follow soon.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has kept interest rates at a record-low 1.50% for two years, and recently signaled it intends to keep them low for some time yet.

-Write to James Glynn at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aWORLD BANK : Commends the Philippines for the Signing of Bangsamoro Organic Law
PU
03:53aMood among UK consumers, firms remains fragile - surveys
RE
03:52aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Announcement of 10-year Inflation-Indexed JGBs to Be Issued in August
PU
03:48aAustralian Home-Building Approvals Rose in June
DJ
03:43aChina Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Slips to 11-Month Low in July
DJ
03:31aTrade Tensions Hits China's Factory Activity in July
DJ
03:21aOil prices slip after OPEC output rise
RE
03:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12aCHARLES KOCH : Koch Donor Network Won't Back GOP Candidate in North Dakota Race -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN CHEMICAL CORP : No deal Brexit is not an option, Britain's car industry warns
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence remains unchanged as economic optimism edges up
3CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : Central Petroleum Limited Retirement of Managing Director
4REALM RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding - Bidder now has 92.73%
5CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : shuts Ohio restaurant after reports of illness

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.