Australian Housing Finance Falls More than Expected in January

03/13/2018 | 01:47am CET

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--The number of Australian home-loan approvals fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in January from December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

Economists had expected a 0.2% fall over the month.

The value of loans for investment housing rose by 1.1% from December, the ABS said.

Finance approvals to build new houses rose by 3.1% on-month in January. Approvals to buy newly built dwellings fell by 4.7%, while lending for the purchase of established homes fell by 1.5% in the month.

The Australian housing market is a little fragmented at the moment as the number of first home buyers recovers, while loans to investors fall.

The Australian banking regulator has tightened lending criteria for investment loans in an attempt to rebalance the market, and ease concerns around what were surging house prices.

House prices have flattened out in the past year, something that has been welcomed by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which had expressed concerns about the over-extension of some borrowers in the market.

-Write to James Glynn at [email protected]

