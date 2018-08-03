Australian Retail Sales Firm in June

By James Glynn



SYDNEY--Australian retail sales rose solidly in June despite widely held concerns that consumers are under stress due to soft wages growth and high debt burdens.

Retail sales rose 0.4% in June, compared with a 0.3% rise expected by economists.

In the second quarter, retail sales rose by 1.2%, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

Consumers bought up clothing through June, with the sector posting a 1.7% gain from May. But department store sales retreated 1.2% after a 3.6% jump in May.

Australia's job market has been solid over the last year. Still wages growth overall is flat, and household debt is at record levels, limiting demand.

"The boost from rising employment appears to be countering any drag on real spending from weak wage growth, rising petrol prices and falling house prices," said Paul Dales, chief economist at Capital Economics.

Still, he doesn't think it will continue as the decline in house prices are showing signs of accelerating.

"Falling house prices will probably prompt some easing in consumption growth later in the year," he adds.

Data earlier this week showed house prices retreated for a tenth month in a row in July, with the fall accelerating amid warnings from some economists that the worst is yet to come.

CoreLogic's eight-capital city combined dwelling price index released Wednesday fell 0.6% in the month, taking the annual decline to 2.4%, from a slide of 1.6% in June.

Economists remain worried the sense of reduced wealth among consumers will stymie spending and slow the economy.

-Write to James Glynn at [email protected]