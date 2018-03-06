Log in
Australian Retail Sales Rise Sluggishly in January

0
03/06/2018 | 01:48am CET

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian retail sales rose sluggishly in January in a further sign household budgets remain under stress amid flagging wages growth.

Retail sales rose by 0.1% in January from a month earlier, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, compared with a 0.4% rise expected by economists.

There were substantial falls in clothing retail and department-store sales, the ABS said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has consumers under the microscope due to fears a slowdown in spending could drag the economy into a hole.

Wages have been stagnant for some time with consumers also facing rising living costs in the form of higher rents, utility and insurance costs.

Retailers are also grappling with intensifying competition, especially following the recent arrival in Australia of online consumer goods giant Amazon Inc.

Record-low interest rates are helping to offset some of the pain, with the RBA signaling that they are set to keep borrowing costs steady, possibly until 2019.

A strong job market is also helping to ease concerns about rising debt defaults across the economy, but there remain plenty of underemployed workers, meaning wage growth pressures are still subdued.

-Write to James Glynn at [email protected]

