Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft

The news comes three months after San Francisco-based Lyft made its international debut in Toronto, taking on much bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc, which has been operating in Canada for over five years.

Several companies including Uber, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, BlackBerry and traditional automakers such as General Motors have all been investing heavily in self-driving cars and technology.

U.S.-listed shares of Magna rose 1.3 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)