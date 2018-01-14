Log in
Automakers flash the chrome in Detroit

01/14/2018 | 06:11am CET

Automakers from the United States, Europe and Asia are rolling out new and redesigned production and concept vehicles at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Among them:

PRODUCTION

Acura RDX: Honda Motor Co Ltd will unveil the redesigned Acura RDX crossover vehicle, hoping to stand out in a crowded field of compact, luxury SUVs.

BMW i8 Coupe: An updated edition of BMW's electrified sports car marries a three-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor for a combined 374 horsepower.

BMW X2: A sporty companion to BMW's X1 and X3 compact crossovers, the new X2 arrives in U.S. showrooms in March.

Chevrolet Silverado: General Motors Co's best-selling pickup gets a full redesign for model year 2019. Its companion, the redesigned GMC Sierra, will be unveiled later this year.

Ford Ranger: Ford Motor Co is reviving the Ranger midsize pickup truck in North America in early 2019, aiming to reclaim market share from rival General Motors, which has scored a hit with its competing Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups.

Honda Insight: Honda reboots this gasoline-electric hybrid model as a sporty sedan this summer after canceling the slow-selling previous generation Insight in 2014.

Hyundai Veloster: Hyundai Motor Co's sporty Veloster gets a new silhouette, while maintaining its trademark three-doors-plus-hatchback configuration.

Jeep Cherokee: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has facelifted the midsize Cherokee for model year 2019.

Mercedes G-Class: The long-running Gelandewagen gets "the biggest makeover in its history," according to Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz, but keeps its rugged boxy shape.

Ram 1500: Fiat Chrysler's popular full-size pickup gets a top-to-bottom overhaul and goes on sale later this year as a 2019 model.

Toyota Avalon: Toyota Motor Corp's range-topping Avalon sedan gets a full redesign for 2019, but faces dwindling demand from U.S. consumers for fancy four-doors.

Volkswagen Jetta: The compact Jetta range, which shares underpinnings with the Volkswagen AG Golf, is being reworked for model year 2019.

GAC GS8 crossover: Chinese automaker GAC Motor returns to the Detroit show with a new flagship crossover model, the GS8.

GAC GA8 sedan: GAC describes its GA8 as a "signature sedan," one that may be aimed at the redesigned Toyota Avalon.

CONCEPT

GAC electric concept: GAC says its concept electric car "targets the young generation in the U.S. market."

Infiniti Q Inspiration: Nissan Motor Co Ltd's premium Infiniti brand teases a possible successor to its Q70 sedan.

Lexus LF1 Limitless: Toyota's premium Lexus brand provides a sneak preview of a future top-of-the-line crossover model.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

