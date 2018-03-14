Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Automakers knew earlier of Takata air bag issues - court documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 11:09pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A woman stands next to a logo of Takata Corp at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Daimler AG knew of problems with Takata air bag inflators and should have moved faster to recall vehicles, according to company documents cited on Wednesday by owners suing the automakers.

Amended class-action complaints filed in U.S. District Court in Miami say the four automakers knowingly misrepresented their vehicles as safe. The lawsuits, which claim economic losses, cite internal company documents that suggest the automakers knew of issues earlier than previously known - and well before issuing recalls.

"These auto manufacturers were well aware of the public safety risks posed by Takata's airbags long ago, and still waited years to disclose them to the public and take action," said Peter Prieto, a lawyer for the owners.

At least 22 deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide are linked to the Takata inflators that can explode with excessive force, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. The defect led Takata to file for bankruptcy protection in June.

GM spokesman Tom Wilkinson said there were no ruptures of GM inflators at issue. "The lawsuit is baseless and without merit and misstates a host of material facts. We intend to defend it vigorously," he said.

Fiat Chrysler and Volkswagen declined to comment. Daimler said in a statement it regarded "the accusations as unfounded."

Takata said in June it had recalled, or expected to recall, inflators in about 125 million vehicles worldwide by 2019, including more than 60 million in the United States in vehicles built by 19 automakers.

Other automakers have settled economic loss cases that are part of the same legal battle in Florida, worth more than $1.2 billion in total. In September, Honda Motor Co agreed to a $605 million (£433.2 million) settlement.

A federal judge in Miami previously approved settlements with Toyota Motor Corp, Subaru Corp, BMW AG, Nissan Motor Co and Mazda Motor Corp totalling $650 million. A similar suit against Ford Motor Co is pending.

The settlements covered several forms of economic damages linked to the inflators, including claims that vehicles were inaccurately represented to be safe, and that buyers had overpaid for cars with defective or substandard air bags.

All but two of the 22 deaths occurred in Honda vehicles. The remaining two deaths occurred in 2006 Ford pickup trucks.

In 2017, Takata pleaded guilty to criminal wrongdoing and paid nearly $1 billion to resolve a U.S. federal investigation into its inflators.

A U.S. Senate panel will hold a hearing next Tuesday on the Takata recalls.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -0.54% 84.17 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
DAIMLER -0.31% 67.5 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.15% 17.004 End-of-day quote.15.33%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.71% 20.98 Delayed Quote.18.44%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.23% 11.02 Delayed Quote.-13.45%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.84% 37.69 Delayed Quote.-7.27%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -0.57% 3687 End-of-day quote.-6.06%
MAZDA MOTOR CORP 0.29% 1403 End-of-day quote.-8.30%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.35% 1126 End-of-day quote.-0.35%
SUBARU CORP -0.46% 3646 End-of-day quote.0.94%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.43% 6939 End-of-day quote.-4.95%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.41% 156.7 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35pAuto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft
RE
06:31pGaza's economic plight requires trade, not just aid - World Bank
RE
06:24pNew Zealand GDP Growth Disappoints Amid Hot Summer
DJ
06:21pBlocked Broadcom deal may stunt Chinese Silicon Valley investment
RE
06:21pU.S. Companies Will Get Few Exclusions to Tariffs, Officials Signal
DJ
06:09pAutomakers knew earlier of Takata air bag issues - court documents
RE
05:58pAll Toys 'R' Us shops to shut in Britain
RE
05:34pExclusive - Industrial Property Trust explores options including sale - sources
RE
05:23pPanama Papers law firm Mossack Fonseca to shut down after tax scandal
RE
05:18pKudlow says Trump to name him top White House economic adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Global political tensions flatten yields, roil stocks
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
4VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.