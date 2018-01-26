Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis By Deployment Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By End Use (Government, Retail, Shipping & Logistics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis By Deployment Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By End Use (Government, Retail, Shipping & Logistics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated parcel delivery terminals market is expected to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2025.

The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the rapidly increasing volumes of parcel shipping. Such a considerable increase in volume is primarily driven by the growth in e-commerce market and cross-border deliveries globally. In addition, the increasing demand for alternative delivery solutions is also fueling the market growth.

Automated parcel delivery terminals are increasingly becoming the preferred alternative delivery solution as it helps in reducing the cost incurred in the logistics chain. In addition, it helps in increasing efficiency in deliveries and generating new market opportunities. These terminals find a high adoption across the globe as they offer great convenience to both the customer and seller. The terminals allow the customer to collect their packages at any time of the day as per their convenience. They also help sellers and logistics providers to avoid losses incurred due to last mile delivery failures or re-attempt deliveries. Moreover, the terminals are equipped with POS devices that facilitate cash on delivery through cards, thus allowing cashless and easy payments for parcels.

The increasing penetration of internet, smartphones, and Internet of Things (IoT) is further responsible for driving the demand for intelligent parcel lockers or delivery terminals. The smartphones provide great ease in verifying, tracking, and streamlining the transactions.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Deployment Location Outlook

Chapter 5 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals End-use Outlook

Chapter 6 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Cleveron AS

NeoPost Group

Winnsen Industry Co. Ltd.

TZ Limited

ByBox Holdings Limited

InPost Ltd.

Bell and Howell LLC

ENGY Company

KEBA AG

