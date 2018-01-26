Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis By Deployment Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By End Use (Government, Retail, Shipping & Logistics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automated
Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis By Deployment Location
(Indoor, Outdoor), By End Use (Government, Retail, Shipping &
Logistics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global automated parcel delivery terminals market is expected to
reach USD 1.06 billion by 2025.
The market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the
rapidly increasing volumes of parcel shipping. Such a considerable
increase in volume is primarily driven by the growth in e-commerce
market and cross-border deliveries globally. In addition, the increasing
demand for alternative delivery solutions is also fueling the market
growth.
Automated parcel delivery terminals are increasingly becoming the
preferred alternative delivery solution as it helps in reducing the cost
incurred in the logistics chain. In addition, it helps in increasing
efficiency in deliveries and generating new market opportunities. These
terminals find a high adoption across the globe as they offer great
convenience to both the customer and seller. The terminals allow the
customer to collect their packages at any time of the day as per their
convenience. They also help sellers and logistics providers to avoid
losses incurred due to last mile delivery failures or re-attempt
deliveries. Moreover, the terminals are equipped with POS devices that
facilitate cash on delivery through cards, thus allowing cashless and
easy payments for parcels.
The increasing penetration of internet, smartphones, and Internet of
Things (IoT) is further responsible for driving the demand for
intelligent parcel lockers or delivery terminals. The smartphones
provide great ease in verifying, tracking, and streamlining the
transactions.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
Chapter 4 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Deployment Location Outlook
Chapter 5 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals End-use Outlook
Chapter 6 Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Regional Outlook
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
-
Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
-
Cleveron AS
-
NeoPost Group
-
Winnsen Industry Co. Ltd.
-
TZ Limited
-
ByBox Holdings Limited
-
InPost Ltd.
-
Bell and Howell LLC
-
ENGY Company
-
KEBA AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fx97sp/automated_parcel?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005563/en/