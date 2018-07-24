Log in
Automechanika 2018: Thermal management as important condition for electric mobility more

07/24/2018 | 09:28am CEST
Schwäbisch Hall, July 24, 2018. For increasing the range and the battery lifespan of e- and hybrid vehicles, an efficient thermal management is of central importance. From September 11 to 15, 2018, the thermal management expert Behr Hella Service will present product solutions for an intelligent thermal management (Hall 9, Stand A88) at this year's Automechanika in Frankfurt on the Main.

At the leading international fair for the automotive aftermarket, Behr Hella Service will for example illustrate via a sample how cooling and air-conditioning circuits are designed in electric and hybrid vehicles. The air-conditioning compressor is the heart of the air-conditioning system. Via a sectional model, interested fair attendees can take a closer look at an e-compressor. Furthermore, Behr Hella Service will present electric coolant pumps enabling efficient cooling in e- and hybrid vehicles since they only require coolants when necessary. Electric coolant pumps are also no longer coupled to the drive motor and are therefore also available during the idling phases of the start/stop automatic system.

Additional to products for the thermal management in e- and hybrid vehicles, Behr Hella Service will also show solutions for conventional thermal management. To this end, the company will use an interactive model to illustrate the workings of the air conditioning-circuit. Typical error patterns and causes of an air conditioning compressor damage will be shown at an information pillar.

As a further highlight, Behr Hella Service will present products promoting sustainability. With a view to minimizing emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and in order to observe the tough Euro 6 limit values, the company is now also offering e.g. exhaust gas recirculation radiators (EGR radiators). As one of the first providers on the independent aftermarket, the thermal management expert is furthermore offering selected components for R744 refrigerant circuits.

At the fair, Behr Hella Service not only has solutions for passenger cars but also for trucks in the bag. The company is for example exhibiting a cooling module (Euro 6) consisting of coolant radiator, charge air cooler and air conditioning condenser for a MAN TGM 2005.

From September 11 to 15, 2018, visit Behr Hella Service at HELLA's Automechanika stand A88 in Hall 9.

More information at www.behrhellaservice.com.

Disclaimer

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 07:27:05 UTC
