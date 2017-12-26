Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market - High Vehicle Production to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio
The report further segments the global
automotive belt tensioner pulleys market by application (Commercial
vehicles and passenger vehicles) and by geography (the Americas, APAC,
and EMEA).
Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are
contributing to the growth of the global
automotive belt tensioner pulleys market:
-
Increasing vehicle production to boost the market for automotive belt
tensioner pulleys
-
High dependence on timing belt
-
Engine downsizing to increase efficiency
Increasing vehicle production to boost the market for automotive belt
tensioner pulleys
The global automotive production is expected to cross 100 million units
by the end of the forecast period. The increasing demand for passenger
cars, compact sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and crossovers are fueling
the growth of the automotive industry. Cars have transformed from
commuting purpose to a status symbol. The purchase of a car depends on
the position of the driver in the society. APAC accounts for the highest
demand in the automotive industry, with China being the biggest
contributor. In 2016, the market in EMEA and the Americas grew by 7% and
1% respectively.
According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive
components research, “The growth of the belt tensioner
pulleys market can be directly attributed to the rising production and
sales of vehicles in the automotive market. Fast paced technological
developments such as connected cars, and autonomous vehicles will
further drive the market.”
High dependence on timing belt
The timing belt is expected to have a small replacement cycle
considering its operational conditions. The timing belt operates in an
exhaustive condition due to which it is subjected to extensive wear,
tear, and corrosion. A worn-out timing belt decreases its effective
functioning and causes frequent slips and reduces the tension in the
belt. Every time a multi-ribbed belt is replaced, the belt tensioner
pulley needs to be replaced too, despite the latter being in perfect
working condition. The new belt has a new belt tensioner pulley
providing optimum tension for its operations.
Engine downsizing to increase efficiency
Engine manufacturers are downsizing their engines due to the increasing
demand for fuel-efficient engines and the need to comply with stringent
emission norms. When turbocharged engines are downsized, torque
increases and fuel consumption decreases. BMW's 1.5L, three-cylinder
engine, used in Mini Cooper, reduces the fuel consumption by 8% and
increases the torque by 42%. To reduce pollution, engine manufacturers
incorporated direct fuel injection in downsized engines. Direct fuel
injection technology ensures complete combustion of the fuel which
reduces emissions from the vehicle.
“Despite stringent emission norms, engine downsizing is helping OEMs
to sustain in the automotive market. This is resulting in higher
adoption of vehicles as they are more efficient than the previous
generation. This increase in adoption will have a positive effect and
will help in the growth of the automotive belt tensioner pulleys market
during the forecast period,” says Ganesh.
