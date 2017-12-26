Automotive Belt Tensioner Pulleys Market - High Vehicle Production to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171226005106/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market 2017-2021 under their automotive library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report further segments the global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market by application (Commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Avail Technavio’s Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 – Jan 7.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive belt tensioner pulleys market:

Increasing vehicle production to boost the market for automotive belt tensioner pulleys

High dependence on timing belt

Engine downsizing to increase efficiency

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing vehicle production to boost the market for automotive belt tensioner pulleys

The global automotive production is expected to cross 100 million units by the end of the forecast period. The increasing demand for passenger cars, compact sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and crossovers are fueling the growth of the automotive industry. Cars have transformed from commuting purpose to a status symbol. The purchase of a car depends on the position of the driver in the society. APAC accounts for the highest demand in the automotive industry, with China being the biggest contributor. In 2016, the market in EMEA and the Americas grew by 7% and 1% respectively.

According to Ganesh Subramaniam, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, “The growth of the belt tensioner pulleys market can be directly attributed to the rising production and sales of vehicles in the automotive market. Fast paced technological developments such as connected cars, and autonomous vehicles will further drive the market.”

High dependence on timing belt

The timing belt is expected to have a small replacement cycle considering its operational conditions. The timing belt operates in an exhaustive condition due to which it is subjected to extensive wear, tear, and corrosion. A worn-out timing belt decreases its effective functioning and causes frequent slips and reduces the tension in the belt. Every time a multi-ribbed belt is replaced, the belt tensioner pulley needs to be replaced too, despite the latter being in perfect working condition. The new belt has a new belt tensioner pulley providing optimum tension for its operations.

Engine downsizing to increase efficiency

Engine manufacturers are downsizing their engines due to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient engines and the need to comply with stringent emission norms. When turbocharged engines are downsized, torque increases and fuel consumption decreases. BMW's 1.5L, three-cylinder engine, used in Mini Cooper, reduces the fuel consumption by 8% and increases the torque by 42%. To reduce pollution, engine manufacturers incorporated direct fuel injection in downsized engines. Direct fuel injection technology ensures complete combustion of the fuel which reduces emissions from the vehicle.

“Despite stringent emission norms, engine downsizing is helping OEMs to sustain in the automotive market. This is resulting in higher adoption of vehicles as they are more efficient than the previous generation. This increase in adoption will have a positive effect and will help in the growth of the automotive belt tensioner pulleys market during the forecast period,” says Ganesh.

Browse Related Reports:

-- Global Automotive Steering Pump Market 2017-2021

-- Global Automotive Steering Pump Market 2017-2021Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market 2017-2021

-- Global Automotive Steering Pump Market 2017-2021Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market 2017-2021Global Automotive Glass Market 2017-2021

-- Global Automotive Steering Pump Market 2017-2021Global Automotive Instrument Panel Market 2017-2021Global Automotive Glass Market 2017-2021 About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171226005106/en/