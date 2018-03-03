Automotive Double Wishbone Suspension System Market - Rising Preference for SUVs to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
automotive double wishbone suspension system market to grow at a
CAGR of over 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to their
latest report.
This market research report segments the global automotive double
wishbone suspension system market into the following applications (SUVs,
MPVs and pickup truck, high-performance vehicles, and ATVs) and key
regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the rising preference for
SUVs as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive
double wishbone suspension system market:
Rising preference for SUVs
The suspension systems, which are incorporated in SUVs are characterized
by the ability to absorb heavy loads. At present, a double wishbone
suspension system is considered the most economical and functional
system in the market, which enhances the performance of SUVs.
Occasionally, SUVs are used for off-road applications as well.
Therefore, incorporation of effective suspension systems holds the key
to regulating the performance and driving dynamics of an SUV. Vehicles
such as SUVs are characterized by large platform areas. This implies
that these vehicles provide enough space to accommodate double wishbone
suspension systems. The increasing preference for SUVs suggests a
corresponding growing demand for double
wishbone suspension systems.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive
components, “SUVs are high-power vehicles that are
characterized by expanded seating capacities and improved ground
clearance. They are majorly employed in off-road conditions. The
Americas is considered the market leader in the global SUV market. The
dominance of the market can be credited to low fuel prices and
technological advancements. Besides, SUVs and crossover SUVs are
increasingly preferred in Europe because of the increased safety
features, improved road view, and increased passenger seating
capacities. In Europe, the luxury SUV segment is expected to witness
increased demand during the forecast period.”
Global automotive double wishbone suspension
system market segmentation
Among the various applications, the SUV segment was the most dominant
segment of the global automotive double wishbone suspension system
market in 2017, with a market share of more than 81%.
The demand for double
wishbone suspension systems is high in the European and American
countries due to the increased focus on vehicle performance. The
Americas is the market leader in the global double wishbone suspension
system market. The Americas market is followed by APAC. Lately, R&D
initiatives in the global double wishbone suspension system market
concentrate on cost-effective technologies.
