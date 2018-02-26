Log in
Automotive Software Markets, 2024: Safety & Security Systems, Body Electronics/Comfort Systems, Infotainment/Telematics & Others - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/26/2018 | 01:17pm CET

The "Automotive Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin-America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Software in US$ Million by the following Application Segments:

  • Safety & Security Systems
  • Body Electronics/Comfort Systems
  • Infotainment/Telematics
  • Others

The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Airbiquity, Inc. (USA)
  • Apple, Inc. (USA)
  • Aptiv PLC (UK)
  • Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)
  • Denso Corporation (Japan)
  • Elektrobit (Finland)
  • ETAS (Germany)
  • Google Inc. (USA)
  • Green Hills Software Inc. (USA)
  • Intel Corporation (USA)
  • International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
  • Lectronix, Inc (USA)
  • Luxoft Global Operations GmbH (Switzerland)
  • Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • Mentor Graphics Corporation (USA)
  • Microsoft Corporation (USA)
  • MSC. Software Corporation (USA)
  • Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)
  • NuTonomy (USA)
  • NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
  • Oxbotica LTD (UK)
  • QNX Software Systems (Canada)
  • Tesla Motors Inc. (USA)
  • The MathWorks, Inc. (USA)
  • Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany)
  • Wind River Systems, Inc (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Product Overview

3. Product Introductions/Innovations

4. Recent Industry Activity

5. Focus On Select Players

6. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions

Subsidiaries 89)

  • The United States (45)
  • Canada (4)
  • Japan (5)
  • Europe (25)
  • France (3)
  • Germany (6)
  • The United Kingdom (6)
  • Italy (2)
  • Rest of Europe (8)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
  • Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7zldzb/automotive?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
