Automotive Software Markets, 2024: Safety & Security Systems, Body Electronics/Comfort Systems, Infotainment/Telematics & Others - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin-America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Software in US$ Million by the following Application Segments:

Safety & Security Systems

Body Electronics/Comfort Systems

Infotainment/Telematics

Others

The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Airbiquity, Inc. (USA)

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Aptiv PLC (UK)

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Elektrobit (Finland)

ETAS (Germany)

Google Inc. (USA)

Green Hills Software Inc. (USA)

Intel Corporation (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

Lectronix, Inc (USA)

Luxoft Global Operations GmbH (Switzerland)

Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Mentor Graphics Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

MSC. Software Corporation (USA)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)

NuTonomy (USA)

NVIDIA Corporation (USA)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

Oxbotica LTD (UK)

QNX Software Systems (Canada)

Tesla Motors Inc. (USA)

The MathWorks, Inc. (USA)

Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany)

Wind River Systems, Inc (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Product Overview

3. Product Introductions/Innovations

4. Recent Industry Activity

5. Focus On Select Players

6. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions

Subsidiaries 89)

The United States (45)

Canada (4)

Japan (5)

Europe (25)

France (3)

Germany (6)

The United Kingdom (6)

Italy (2)

Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

Middle East (1)

