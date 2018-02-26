Automotive Software Markets, 2024: Safety & Security Systems, Body Electronics/Comfort Systems, Infotainment/Telematics & Others - Global Strategic Business Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive
Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada,
Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin-America, and Rest of World. Annual
estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary
research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive
Software in US$ Million by the following Application Segments:
-
Safety & Security Systems
-
Body Electronics/Comfort Systems
-
Infotainment/Telematics
-
Others
The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche
players such as:
-
Airbiquity, Inc. (USA)
-
Apple, Inc. (USA)
-
Aptiv PLC (UK)
-
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)
-
Denso Corporation (Japan)
-
Elektrobit (Finland)
-
ETAS (Germany)
-
Google Inc. (USA)
-
Green Hills Software Inc. (USA)
-
Intel Corporation (USA)
-
International Business Machines Corporation (USA)
-
Lectronix, Inc (USA)
-
Luxoft Global Operations GmbH (Switzerland)
-
Lynx Software Technologies, Inc. (USA)
-
Mentor Graphics Corporation (USA)
-
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
-
MSC. Software Corporation (USA)
-
Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)
-
NuTonomy (USA)
-
NVIDIA Corporation (USA)
-
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
-
Oxbotica LTD (UK)
-
QNX Software Systems (Canada)
-
Tesla Motors Inc. (USA)
-
The MathWorks, Inc. (USA)
-
Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany)
-
Wind River Systems, Inc (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Product Overview
3. Product Introductions/Innovations
4. Recent Industry Activity
5. Focus On Select Players
6. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 83 (including Divisions
Subsidiaries 89)
-
The United States (45)
-
Canada (4)
-
Japan (5)
-
Europe (25)
-
France (3)
-
Germany (6)
-
The United Kingdom (6)
-
Italy (2)
-
Rest of Europe (8)
-
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
-
Middle East (1)
