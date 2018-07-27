Log in
Automotive Turbochargers Markets 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018

07/27/2018 | 10:06am CEST

Dublin, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Turbochargers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Turbochargers in US$ Million and Thousand Units.

The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • BorgWarner Inc. (US)
  • BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany)
  • Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Continental AG (Germany)
  • Cummins, Inc. (US)
  • Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)
  • Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)
  • IHI Corporation (Japan)
  • IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany)
  • IHI Turbo America Company (US)
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
  • Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US)
  • Turbonetics Inc. (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Road to Commercialization..
Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of Turbochargers in Automobiles
Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles Across the World
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape
Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges Growth
Outlook
Growth Driving Factors in a Capsule
Competition

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers Market
Opportunity Indicators
Light Duty Vehicles Score Over Commercial Vehicles in Turbocharger Demand
Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet & Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Turbochargers in Automotive Aftermarket
Diesel Engines
The Traditional Market for Turbochargers
Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle Market to Gain Traction
Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth
VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles
Europe
The Largest Revenue Contributor
Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe
Asia-Pacific
The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Turbochargers
Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth
North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for Turbochargers
Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth
Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems
Variable Nozzle Turbochargers
Electronically Driven Turbochargers
R&D Geared towards Product Innovation
Key for Constant Growth
Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth
Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers in Vehicle Models
Key Issues & Challenges
Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles
Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

4. TURBOCHARGER FACTS
The Competing Substitute
Superchargers
Turbochargers Vs Superchargers
Head to Head Comparison
The Best Alternative
Purging Lag-Clearing the Hurdle
A Brief Review of Innovative Technologies
Variable Nozzle Turbine (VNT) Turbochargers
Electronically Driven Turbochargers

5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Honeywell Introduces All-New GTX3584RS Flagship Turbocharger
Honeywell Introduces New Reverse Rotation Turbochargers
Motorcar Parts of America Expands Product Line with Launch of Brake Power Boosters & Turbochargers
Turbonetics Introduces TNX Series Turbochargers
Cummins Turbo Technologies Introduces Pioneering Turbocharger Technology
Continental Introduces First Automotive Aluminum Turbocharger Housing

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
BorgWarner Starts Construction of its New Plant in Thailand
Borgwarner Powers Hyundai Motor Company's Diesel Engines with its VTG Turbocharging Technology
MHI Forlift & Engine Turbocharger Holdings Ltd Starts Operating its New Engine & Turbocharger Group Company
MHI Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd
MHI to Transfer its Engine & Turbocharger Business to Wholly Owned Subsidiary, MHIET
Borgwarner Combines Distribution of Aftermarket Products from its Turbo Systems and Emission Systems Businesses
Borgwarner Powers Volkswagen Group's New High-Performance Diesel Engine with its Optimized R2s Turbocharging Technology
MHI to Commence Full-Scale Production at its New Turbocharger Plant in Indiana
Borgwarner Develops First Flex Fuel Turbocharger Made In Brazil for the Country's Passenger Cars Market
Borgwarner Establishes New Production Facility in China
Honeywell Opens New Turbocharger Production Facility in China

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 17 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 25)

  • The United States (7)
  • Japan (4)
  • Europe (14)
    • France (1)
    • Germany (5)
    • The United Kingdom (1)
    • Rest of Europe (3)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l7drfx/automotive?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Engines and Engine Parts

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
