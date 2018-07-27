Automotive Turbochargers Markets 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Turbochargers in US$ Million and Thousand Units.
The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as:
BorgWarner Inc. (US)
BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany)
Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Continental AG (Germany)
Cummins, Inc. (US)
Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)
Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)
IHI Corporation (Japan)
IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany)
IHI Turbo America Company (US)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US)
Turbonetics Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW A Prelude Road to Commercialization.. Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of Turbochargers in Automobiles Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles Across the World Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges Growth Outlook Growth Driving Factors in a Capsule Competition
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers Market Opportunity Indicators Light Duty Vehicles Score Over Commercial Vehicles in Turbocharger Demand Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet & Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Turbochargers in Automotive Aftermarket Diesel Engines The Traditional Market for Turbochargers Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle Market to Gain Traction Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles Europe The Largest Revenue Contributor Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe Asia-Pacific The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Turbochargers Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for Turbochargers Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems Variable Nozzle Turbochargers Electronically Driven Turbochargers R&D Geared towards Product Innovation Key for Constant Growth Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers in Vehicle Models Key Issues & Challenges Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. TURBOCHARGER FACTS The Competing Substitute Superchargers Turbochargers Vs Superchargers Head to Head Comparison The Best Alternative Purging Lag-Clearing the Hurdle A Brief Review of Innovative Technologies Variable Nozzle Turbine (VNT) Turbochargers Electronically Driven Turbochargers
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES Honeywell Introduces All-New GTX3584RS Flagship Turbocharger Honeywell Introduces New Reverse Rotation Turbochargers Motorcar Parts of America Expands Product Line with Launch of Brake Power Boosters & Turbochargers Turbonetics Introduces TNX Series Turbochargers Cummins Turbo Technologies Introduces Pioneering Turbocharger Technology Continental Introduces First Automotive Aluminum Turbocharger Housing
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY BorgWarner Starts Construction of its New Plant in Thailand Borgwarner Powers Hyundai Motor Company's Diesel Engines with its VTG Turbocharging Technology MHI Forlift & Engine Turbocharger Holdings Ltd Starts Operating its New Engine & Turbocharger Group Company MHI Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd MHI to Transfer its Engine & Turbocharger Business to Wholly Owned Subsidiary, MHIET Borgwarner Combines Distribution of Aftermarket Products from its Turbo Systems and Emission Systems Businesses Borgwarner Powers Volkswagen Group's New High-Performance Diesel Engine with its Optimized R2s Turbocharging Technology MHI to Commence Full-Scale Production at its New Turbocharger Plant in Indiana Borgwarner Develops First Flex Fuel Turbocharger Made In Brazil for the Country's Passenger Cars Market Borgwarner Establishes New Production Facility in China Honeywell Opens New Turbocharger Production Facility in China
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
