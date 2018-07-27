Automotive Turbochargers Markets 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2018

Dublin, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Turbochargers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Turbochargers in US$ Million and Thousand Units.



The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as:



BorgWarner Inc. (US)

BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany)

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Cummins, Inc. (US)

Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK)

Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US)

IHI Corporation (Japan)

IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany)

IHI Turbo America Company (US)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US)

Turbonetics Inc. (US)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Road to Commercialization..

Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of Turbochargers in Automobiles

Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles Across the World

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region

Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape

Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges Growth

Outlook

Growth Driving Factors in a Capsule

Competition



2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers Market

Opportunity Indicators

Light Duty Vehicles Score Over Commercial Vehicles in Turbocharger Demand

Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet & Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Turbochargers in Automotive Aftermarket

Diesel Engines

The Traditional Market for Turbochargers

Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle Market to Gain Traction

Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth

VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles

Europe

The Largest Revenue Contributor

Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Turbochargers

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth

North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for Turbochargers

Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth

Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems

Variable Nozzle Turbochargers

Electronically Driven Turbochargers

R&D Geared towards Product Innovation

Key for Constant Growth

Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth

Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers in Vehicle Models

Key Issues & Challenges

Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles

Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. TURBOCHARGER FACTS

The Competing Substitute

Superchargers

Turbochargers Vs Superchargers

Head to Head Comparison

The Best Alternative

Purging Lag-Clearing the Hurdle

A Brief Review of Innovative Technologies

Variable Nozzle Turbine (VNT) Turbochargers

Electronically Driven Turbochargers



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Honeywell Introduces All-New GTX3584RS Flagship Turbocharger

Honeywell Introduces New Reverse Rotation Turbochargers

Motorcar Parts of America Expands Product Line with Launch of Brake Power Boosters & Turbochargers

Turbonetics Introduces TNX Series Turbochargers

Cummins Turbo Technologies Introduces Pioneering Turbocharger Technology

Continental Introduces First Automotive Aluminum Turbocharger Housing



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

BorgWarner Starts Construction of its New Plant in Thailand

Borgwarner Powers Hyundai Motor Company's Diesel Engines with its VTG Turbocharging Technology

MHI Forlift & Engine Turbocharger Holdings Ltd Starts Operating its New Engine & Turbocharger Group Company

MHI Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd

MHI to Transfer its Engine & Turbocharger Business to Wholly Owned Subsidiary, MHIET

Borgwarner Combines Distribution of Aftermarket Products from its Turbo Systems and Emission Systems Businesses

Borgwarner Powers Volkswagen Group's New High-Performance Diesel Engine with its Optimized R2s Turbocharging Technology

MHI to Commence Full-Scale Production at its New Turbocharger Plant in Indiana

Borgwarner Develops First Flex Fuel Turbocharger Made In Brazil for the Country's Passenger Cars Market

Borgwarner Establishes New Production Facility in China

Honeywell Opens New Turbocharger Production Facility in China



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



