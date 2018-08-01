PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 1 August 2018

Le Groupe La Poste 2018 Half year financial report

Le Groupe La Poste announces today that its 2018 Half year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The financial interim report is available on the Group's website: http://legroupe.laposte.fr/en/finance/publications

PRESS CONTACT

Virginie GUEIDIER

Tél : 01 55 44 22 41

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Yasmina GALLE

Tel : +33 1 55 44 17 02

[email protected]

Regulated information

News releases for the provision of documents :

- Terms of availability of the Half-Year Financial Report Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54612-availability-of-2018-half-year-financial-report-le-groupe-la-poste.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2018 ActusNews