Avalon Life Attends Polycon 18 Convention in Bahamas

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2018 / From February 28 to March 3, 2018, the Avalon Life core team attended Polycon 18. The industry event was hosted by Polymath in partnership with GritCapital, organized by Untraceable, an award-winning blockchain events management company, and proudly sponsored by the Canadian Securities Exchange at Bahamas' Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. Polycon 18 is the world's first crypto event dedicated to Tier 1 global financial communities meeting blockchain technology and the economy driven by tokens. The conference brought together the worlds of high finance and blockchain and is attended by institutional investors, retail advisors and high net worth individuals, as well as some of the most exciting and fastest-growing blockchain companies from around the world, including the Costa Rica-based crypto community Avalon Life.

''After gaining mainstream attention in 2017, the volatile crypto market has seen increasing interest from investors and regulators, all looking to stabilize the uncertain outcomes inherent in decentralized money markets,'' writes Kristen Nicole, senior editor at SiliconAngle digital media platform. ''One way to seed faith in cryptocurrency is through security tokens, which back digital assets with real assets, such as equity, limited partnership shares and commodities.'' The Avalon Life experts asserted that security tokens are particularly useful in the booming world of initial coin offerings, a form of decentralized fundraising that circumvents traditional obstacles such as boardroom power consolidation or bureaucratic red tape. Still, liquidity remains a challenge for security tokens upon launch, due to a lack of support from traditional financial markets and regulatory bodies. This is why use cases in blockchain-based services are necessary to the innovation cycle. Today's opportunistic innovations that are on display at Polycon 18 have the potential to decentralize utilities, education and even the ballot box.

Based in Costa Rica, Avalon Life offers in-depth cryptocurrency education and innovative blockchain solutions. The company's product development places a focus on environmental sustainability, while merging new technology with an objective to foster social responsibility. In order to broaden participation with the alternative currency market, Avalon Life created a referral marketing program, and later became the first provider to introduce mining packages with the X11 algorithm. Fueled by the fast evolution of blockchain technology, the company has cultivated strategic partnerships around the globe, and today offers unique blockchain products in numerous sectors within the industry. Their business model provides partners with extensive training, the opportunity for measured engagement in digital currency markets, and access to exclusive products.

Avalon Life - Blockchain Technology Solutions & Global Education Programs: http://avalonlifenews.com

Avalon Life - Analyzes the Potential of Blockchain to Upend the Financial Services Industry: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/avalon-life-analyzes-potential-blockchain-165000871.html

Avalon Life - Home - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AvalonLifeOfficial/

Contact Information:

AvalonLifeNews.com

http://avalonlifenews.com

[email protected]

SOURCE: Avalon Life