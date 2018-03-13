Log in
Avalon Life - Discusses How Drones are Using Blockchain Technology to Protect the Environment

03/13/2018 | 02:39am CET

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / The website of environmental project Greenearth.io is currently being retooled to make way for one of the most advanced blockchain based mapping projects in history. Using 50 satellite controlled drones, Greenearth.io will map 8.1 million square meters of rainforest in Costa Rica for its program to stop deforestation. Avalon Life, a crypto community headquartered in Costa Rica, evaluates the positive impact blockchain technology will have on the local environment.

"These drones will cover a total of 8.1 million square meters during a period of one month starting in March," explained the Avalon Life experts. The latitude and longitude of the land will be uploaded via the drones to a database, which will then generate smart contracts for each parcel through the use of Ethereum's ERC20 protocol. Once complete, the ground-breaking system will allow users to choose which areas they are interested in preserving via an interactive map. These contracts will generate passive income based on carbon credits throughout the year that can be sold in part or in whole at any time.

Based in Costa Rica, Avalon Life offers in-depth cryptocurrency education and innovative blockchain solutions. The company's product development places a focus on environmental sustainability, while merging new technology with an objective to foster social responsibility. In order to broaden participation with the alternative currency market, Avalon Life created a referral marketing program, and later became the first provider to introduce mining packages with the X11 algorithm. Fueled by the fast evolution of blockchain technology, the company has cultivated strategic partnerships around the globe, and today offers unique blockchain products in numerous sectors within the industry. Their business model provides partners with extensive training, the opportunity for measured engagement in digital currency markets, and access to exclusive products. Avalon Life is also the exclusive distributor of Greenearth.

Avalon Life - Blockchain Technology Solutions & Global Education Programs: http://avalonlifenews.com

Avalon Life - Analyzes the Potential of Blockchain to Upend the Financial Services Industry: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/avalon-life-analyzes-potential-blockchain-165000871.html

Avalon Life - Home - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AvalonLifeOfficial/

Contact Information:

AvalonLifeNews.com
http://avalonlifenews.com
[email protected]

SOURCE: Avalon Life


© Accesswire 2018
