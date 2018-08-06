Avenu Acquires Conduent’s Local and Municipal Constituent Government Software Solutions Business

Avenu
Insights & Analytics (Avenu), a portfolio company of Mill Point
Capital, has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets and
operations of the Local and Municipal Constituent Government Software
Solutions business of Conduent
Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT). The purchase positions Avenu as a leading
provider of solutions used by jurisdictions to manage service delivery
across multiple agencies.
The sale, which primarily includes software solutions for Conduent’s
local and municipal government clients, gives Avenu a combined customer
base of nearly 3,000 in the 50 states and Canada. These jurisdictions
use a portfolio of more than 50 products consisting of:
-
Government Records Management (land/vital records)
-
Software solutions for managing criminal courthouse and juror
administrative functions
-
Property tax collection, and property assessment software solutions
-
Unclaimed property collections management
-
Pension administration software applications
-
Stand-alone infrastructure IT managed services
“Local governments face extraordinary and growing challenges including
pension pressures, infrastructure costs, and changing business
environments and market participants. These factors, combined with
increasing service requirements of their constituents, create formidable
obstacles to planning, funding, and service delivery,” says Avenu CEO
Paul Colangelo. “Avenu has the knowledge, expertise and commitment to
provide these services to local governments, empowering them to better
serve their constituents.”
Comments Avenu Chairman Craig Adler, “We’ve reached this milestone
because we have listened to our customers and made the investment so
that we can continue providing relevant revenue enhancement and
administrative solutions to local governments.”
The transaction, which is subject to certain regulatory approval and
customary closing conditions, is expected to close during the third
quarter of 2018.
