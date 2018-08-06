Log in
Aviatrix : Presents Software-Defined Cloud Routing at Cloud Field Day 4 and AWS Events

08/06/2018 | 03:07pm CEST

Aviatrix:

WHAT

During three upcoming events in August, Aviatrix will present its view on the future of public cloud networking. Aviatrix has pioneered a software-defined (SD) cloud routing solution built specifically for the modern cloud era, where applications, users and data are highly distributed.

WHY

“Software-defined cloud routers are replacing virtual routers (vRouters) as the future of public cloud networking,” said Aviatrix Vice President of Marketing Frank Cabri. “Aviatrix’s SD cloud routing solution enables anyone to rapidly automate and secure connectivity between virtual private clouds (VPCs) and their on-premises resources with ease and simplicity.”

DATES

  • On August 8 at 2 pm PT, join Aviatrix for Cloud Field Day 4, during which Aviatrix will present its SD cloud routing solution. The livestream can be viewed via:
  • On August 9 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, join Aviatrix for the AWS APN Partner webinar, “5 Best Practices for Building an AWS Global Transit Network.” Learn why Epsilon leveraged Aviatrix to switch from a vRouter-based global transit to a next-generation transit hub and hear best practices for scaling and securing connectivity from AWS VPCs while achieving compliance and reducing costs.
    • AWS Speaker: Nick Matthews, Solutions Architect
    • Aviatrix Speakers: Sherry Wei, CTO and Founder, and Neel Kamal, Head of Field Operations
    • Customer Speaker: Jason LeBaron, Senior Director of Solutions Architecture, Epsilon
  • On August 23, join Aviatrix at AWS Summit in Anaheim, Calif., Booth #617. The AWS Summit is a free event with technical sessions and demos ranging from introductory to advanced, plus a Partner & Solutions Expo.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer in software-defined routing, was founded by ex-Cisco network engineer Sherry Wei to make cloud networking as simple and dynamic as cloud storage and compute. Purpose-built for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform public clouds, Aviatrix provides point-and-click, secure networking software for cloud engineers to run hybrid and multicloud environments. Aviatrix shortens cloud connectivity setup time from weeks to minutes, while automating configuration and management of network connectivity, security and troubleshooting. Aviatrix is based in Palo Alto, Calif. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com or follow the company on Twitter @aviatrixsys.


© Business Wire 2018
