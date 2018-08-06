Aviatrix : Presents Software-Defined Cloud Routing at Cloud Field Day 4 and AWS Events

Aviatrix:
WHAT
During three upcoming events in August, Aviatrix will present its view
on the future of public cloud networking. Aviatrix has pioneered a
software-defined (SD) cloud routing solution built specifically for the
modern cloud era, where applications, users and data are highly
distributed.
WHY
“Software-defined cloud routers are replacing virtual routers (vRouters)
as the future of public cloud networking,” said Aviatrix Vice President
of Marketing Frank Cabri. “Aviatrix’s SD cloud routing solution enables
anyone to rapidly automate and secure connectivity between virtual
private clouds (VPCs) and their on-premises resources with ease and
simplicity.”
DATES
-
On August 8 at 2 pm PT, join Aviatrix for Cloud Field Day 4, during
which Aviatrix will present its SD cloud routing solution. The
livestream can be viewed via:
-
On August 9 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, join Aviatrix for the AWS APN Partner
webinar, “5
Best Practices for Building an AWS Global Transit Network.” Learn
why Epsilon leveraged Aviatrix to switch from a vRouter-based global
transit to a next-generation transit hub and hear best practices for
scaling and securing connectivity from AWS VPCs while achieving
compliance and reducing costs.
-
AWS Speaker: Nick Matthews, Solutions Architect
-
Aviatrix Speakers: Sherry Wei, CTO and Founder, and Neel Kamal,
Head of Field Operations
-
Customer Speaker: Jason LeBaron, Senior Director of Solutions
Architecture, Epsilon
-
On August 23, join Aviatrix at AWS
Summit in Anaheim, Calif., Booth #617. The AWS Summit is a free
event with technical sessions and demos ranging from introductory to
advanced, plus a Partner & Solutions Expo.
About Aviatrix
Aviatrix, the pioneer in software-defined routing, was founded by
ex-Cisco network engineer Sherry Wei to make cloud networking as simple
and dynamic as cloud storage and compute. Purpose-built for Amazon Web
Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform public clouds,
Aviatrix provides point-and-click, secure networking software for cloud
engineers to run hybrid and multicloud environments. Aviatrix shortens
cloud connectivity setup time from weeks to minutes, while automating
configuration and management of network connectivity, security and
troubleshooting. Aviatrix is based in Palo Alto, Calif. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com
or follow the company on Twitter @aviatrixsys.
