Aviva first-half operating profit dip on disposals, Canada, weather

Operating profit in the six months to end-June was 1.44 billion pounds, it said in a statement, compared with 1.47 billion pounds a year earlier. Excluding disposals, operating profit rose 4 percent, Aviva said.

Operating earnings per share rose by 4 percent to 26.8 pence, beating some analyst estimates, and the company said it remained confident of reaching its goal of greater than 5 percent growth in operating earnings per share in 2018.

It also said it would pay an interim dividend of 9.25 pence a share, up 10 percent from the prior year and beating a company supplied consensus estimate for 9.18 pence a share.

"During these choppy market conditions, it is reassuring that Aviva's results are consistent, dependable and growing," Chief Executive Mark Wilson said.

"Aviva remains financially strong with a capital surplus of 11 billion pounds."

