Awake Security : Named “Value Leader” in Network Security Analytics by Enterprise Management Associates

Awake Security today announced that it has been named a “Value Leader” by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in its recent Network-Based Security Analytics report. Awake was recognized for providing the greatest balance between features and costs when compared to a dozen vendors evaluated in the report.

“Network traffic analysis is proving to be a critical tool for organizations grappling with early detection and defense of continuously evolving threats,” said David Monahan, managing research director at EMA, and co-author of the report. “In our analysis, we found that Awake’s platform is well-suited for detecting and responding to modern threats. It had outstanding ROI and was ranked #1 in cost-efficiency based on price vs. features, thus delivering great value for the cost.”

Awake’s Network Detection and Response Platform helps organizations detect and hunt for threats missed by traditional security solutions. Its network traffic analysis platform analyzes every packet on the network to automatically discover, track and build profiles of devices, users, applications and who they interact with, while flagging and ranking suspicious activity. This gives security teams the tools they need to rapidly explore that activity and take required action.

“By applying artificial intelligence to the only real source of truth – network data – Awake automates the manual and time-consuming work that only the most experienced threat hunters can perform to find and react to modern threats,” said Rahul Kashyap, CEO of Awake Security. “Being recognized for providing exceptional value by the trusted experts at EMA after having a product in market for only a year demonstrates the disruptive nature of what Awake has built.”

The full EMA Radar™ for Network-Based Security Analytics report and the summary report focus on vendors that use network information, such as net flows, deep packet inspection, and forensic packet analysis, to gather telemetry. The 12 companies included in the report were evaluated based on more than 100 attributes collected from a combination of publicly-available information, a vendor questionnaire and customer interviews.

The report’s summary about Awake Security includes the following excerpts, among other details:

“Despite its youth, the product reflects significant maturity as a result of the extensive research Awake conducted with hundreds of IT security professionals from over a dozen teams during the product’s development, and thanks to the incident response and investigative background of its founders.”

“Awake received an outstanding rating for its value, based on the fast time to ROI and value demonstrated by the product, as well as the platform’s ability to automate much of the often-mundane tasks in investigation and response workflows.”

A complimentary copy of the report, EMA Radar™ Summary for Network-Based Security Analytics: Q3 2018, can be downloaded at https://lp.awakesecurity.com/awake-rated-value-leader-ema

