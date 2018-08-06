Awake Security : Named “Value Leader” in Network Security Analytics by Enterprise Management Associates

Awake
Security today announced that it has been named a “Value Leader” by
Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) in its recent Network-Based
Security Analytics report. Awake was recognized for providing the
greatest balance between features and costs when compared to a dozen
vendors evaluated in the report.
“Network traffic analysis is proving to be a critical tool for
organizations grappling with early detection and defense of continuously
evolving threats,” said David Monahan, managing research director at
EMA, and co-author of the report. “In our analysis, we found that
Awake’s platform is well-suited for detecting and responding to modern
threats. It had outstanding ROI and was ranked #1 in cost-efficiency
based on price vs. features, thus delivering great value for the cost.”
Awake’s Network Detection and Response Platform helps organizations
detect and hunt for threats missed by traditional security solutions.
Its network traffic analysis platform analyzes every packet on the
network to automatically discover, track and build profiles of devices,
users, applications and who they interact with, while flagging and
ranking suspicious activity. This gives security teams the tools they
need to rapidly explore that activity and take required action.
“By applying artificial intelligence to the only real source of truth –
network data – Awake automates the manual and time-consuming work that
only the most experienced threat hunters can perform to find and react
to modern threats,” said Rahul Kashyap, CEO of Awake Security. “Being
recognized for providing exceptional value by the trusted experts at EMA
after having a product in market for only a year demonstrates the
disruptive nature of what Awake has built.”
The full EMA Radar™ for Network-Based Security Analytics report and the
summary report focus on vendors that use network information, such as
net flows, deep packet inspection, and forensic packet analysis, to
gather telemetry. The 12 companies included in the report were evaluated
based on more than 100 attributes collected from a combination of
publicly-available information, a vendor questionnaire and customer
interviews.
The report’s summary about Awake Security includes the following
excerpts, among other details:
-
“Despite its youth, the product reflects significant maturity as a
result of the extensive research Awake conducted with hundreds of IT
security professionals from over a dozen teams during the product’s
development, and thanks to the incident response and investigative
background of its founders.”
-
“Awake received an outstanding rating for its value, based on the fast
time to ROI and value demonstrated by the product, as well as the
platform’s ability to automate much of the often-mundane tasks in
investigation and response workflows.”
A complimentary copy of the report, EMA Radar™ Summary for Network-Based
Security Analytics: Q3 2018, can be downloaded at https://lp.awakesecurity.com/awake-rated-value-leader-ema
About Enterprise Management Associates (EMA)
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that specializes
in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data
management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of
practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth
knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help clients
achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and
consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT
professionals and IT vendors at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com.
About Awake Security
Awake’s Network Detection and Response Platform helps organizations
detect and hunt for threats missed by traditional security solutions.
The company’s innovations in artificial intelligence and advanced
network traffic analysis transform security operations by automatically
detecting attackers’ evolving tactics, techniques and procedures,
including non-malware activity. The platform continuously discovers and
scores entities based on risk by profiling network traffic to learn and
analyze the behaviors of managed and unmanaged users, devices and
applications as well as the external destinations they interact with.
All of this is done without relying on agents, integrations, training
periods or continuous model updates.
Recognized as one of the top
10 security innovators at the RSA Conference 2018, Awake is
headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA and backed by Greylock Partners and Bain
Capital Ventures. Learn more at https://www.awakesecurity.com and
follow Awake on Twitter (https://twitter.com/awakesecurity),
LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/awake-security)
and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AwakeSecurity).
