Award-Winning Chinese Law Firm Fangda Partners Moves to iManage Work 10 for Document and Email Management

CHICAGO , March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Fangda Partners, a leading Chinese law firm, has moved to iManage Work 10, the newest version of iManage’s industry-leading work product management system.



Fangda Partners, which has long used iManage Work for document and email management across its five offices, was drawn to iManage Work 10 by its totally redesigned, modern and intuitive user experience, which works the way lawyers want to work.

“iManage Work 10 is so easy to learn and easy to use. It completely reduces the friction of an upgrade,” said Josh Shin, Partner, Fangda Partners. “Our busy professionals could get up to speed without having to sit through hours of training. Within one month of implementing iManage Work 10, our user adoption rate escalated dramatically. The user interface is so much friendlier and the new personalized experience is exactly what our lawyers want. We have been using iManage for almost a decade now and this is the most impactful update we have seen.”

In addition to a simple and intuitive user interface — which provides a consistent experience across phones, tablets and desktops — iManage Work 10 includes productivity enhancing features such as Personalized Search, Document Timelines and Smart Worklists that help users cut through the clutter, make better decisions and work smarter.

iManage partner Smart Team Global (STG) provided local professional service during the upgrade; their project experience, technical expertise and responsiveness contributed to a successful and seamless iManage Work 10 implementation for the firm.

“iManage Work 10 is a complete rethinking of the user experience to meet and exceed the changing expectations of the modern professional,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “Our comprehensive focus on how users actually work ensures that professionals at top firms like Fangda Partners can quickly and efficiently carry out their key tasks so they can focus on delivering the highest quality advice to their clients.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work.