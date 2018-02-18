Axalta Coating : Strengthens Presence In Sport, Returns As Official Partner

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 17, 2018) - NASCAR and Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), announced today a multi-year agreement making Axalta, once again, the 'Official Paint Partner of NASCAR.'

'Our affiliation with NASCAR runs deep,' said Charles Shaver, Chairman and CEO, Axalta. 'We were the Official Finish for nearly 20 years before taking some time to strategically develop our program. Today, with this new agreement, we can grow our reach and leverage partnerships throughout the sport for business development opportunities with like minded companies who need or use coatings. Motorsports represents all the things we see in ourselves; team work, high performance, a drive to be better, and winning!'

As part of the partnership, Axalta joins the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council®, bringing together an exclusive group of more than 50 Official NASCAR Partners to buy and sell products and services from one another. Axalta develops, manufactures and supplies coatings to nearly anything with wheels, along with thousands of industrial applications that exist throughout the world. Nearly anything that needs paint for protection, weatherability, durability or an enhanced appearance will have use for Axalta's highly engineered products.'

Axalta is a category leader and we're pleased to welcome them back to our diverse portfolio of Official Partners,' said Daryl Wolfe, Chief Sales and Partnership Officer, NASCAR and ISC. 'This new agreement is largely in place due to the strong return on investment Axalta receives in the sport. This partnership will further complement that integrated approach and drive business for years to come.'

Axalta has a long tradition of excellence in NASCAR, dating back to 1992 when it sponsored a 21-year-old rookie from California, Jeff Gordon. In 2016, Axalta became the fifth Founding Partner at Daytona International Speedway's (DIS) new motorsports stadium, receiving 32,000 square feet of branding and engagement opportunities in the Center Injector. Additionally, the brand serves as a primary sponsor with Hendrick Motorsports, a partnership that has been in place for more than a quarter century.

Axalta's relationship with the sanctioning body dates to 1996, when it became an Official Partner, a partnership that spanned 17 years.

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ season kicks off with the 60th annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90), with additional coverage on NASCAR.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR XFINITY Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series, one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship™, the premier U.S. sportscar series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook,Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion,increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 13,100 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.